Rajinikanth receives World Cup Golden Ticket after Tendulkar and Big B

Superstar Rajinikanth received the Golden Ticket from BCCI secretary Shah. Earlier, the ticket was also given to Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar. World Cup will take place from October 5, 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Superstar Rajinikanth received the Golden Ticket from BCCI secretary Shah

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah gave a golden ticket to legendary actor Rajinikanth for World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held in India from October 5, 2023. 

Before Rajinikanth, iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also received the Golden tickets. 

The BCCI adopted this unique promotional strategy to extend golden tickets to Golden Icons. This ticket will not only give access to some of the most exciting matches but also offer luxuries befitting big personalities.

BCCI shared post

BCCI shared the post on their social media accounts where the BCCI secretary could be seen extending golden tickets to legendary actor Rajinikanth.

BCCI wrote on Twitter, (now X), "The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema! The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture."

 
"We are thrilled to announce that Thalaiva will grace the @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023 as our distinguished guest and will light up the biggest cricketing spectacle with his presence.  #GoldenTicket," BCCI added.

Rajinikanth also shared a post on X, thanking BCCI and Jay Shah. The 72-year-old actor wrote, "I am extremely happy to receive the prestigious Golden Ticket from BCCI for @ICC @CricketWorldCup 2023. My heartfelt thanks to BCCI.. Dear Jayshahji… it was a pleasure to meet you..Thank you very much for your warm words and thoughts."

I am extremely happy to receive the prestigious Golden Ticket from BCCI for @ICC @CricketWorldCup 2023. My heartfelt thanks to BCCI..

Dear Jayshahji… it was a pleasure to meet you..Thank you very much for your warm words and thoughts.@BCCI @JayShah #GoldenTicket

— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 20, 2023

What is a Golden Ticket?
BCCI recently announced to give golden tickets to eminent personalities. It is a promotional strategy by the BCCI, where they will share this Golden ticket with some of the famous personalities. 


The Golden ticket receiver can watch all the exciting matches of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India. They will also receive luxurious facilities.

When will the ICC World Cup begin?

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place from October 5, 2023.

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023RajinikanthSachin Tendulkar

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

