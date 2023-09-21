Rajinikanth receives World Cup Golden Ticket after Tendulkar and Big B

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah gave a golden ticket to legendary actor Rajinikanth for World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held in India from October 5, 2023.

Before Rajinikanth, iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also received the Golden tickets.

The BCCI adopted this unique promotional strategy to extend golden tickets to Golden Icons. This ticket will not only give access to some of the most exciting matches but also offer luxuries befitting big personalities.

BCCI wrote on Twitter, (now X), "The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema! The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture."

Dear Jayshahji… it was a pleasure to meet you..Thank you very much for your warm words and thoughts.@BCCI @JayShah #GoldenTicket — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 20, 2023 Rajinikanth also shared a post on X, thanking BCCI and Jay Shah. The 72-year-old actor wrote, "I am extremely happy to receive the prestigious Golden Ticket from BCCI for @ICC @CricketWorldCup 2023. My heartfelt thanks to BCCI.. Dear Jayshahji… it was a pleasure to meet you..Thank you very much for your warm words and thoughts."

What is a Golden Ticket? BCCI recently announced to give golden tickets to eminent personalities. It is a promotional strategy by the BCCI, where they will share this Golden ticket with some of the famous personalities.

The Golden ticket receiver can watch all the exciting matches of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India . They will also receive luxurious facilities.

When will the ICC World Cup begin?

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place from October 5, 2023.