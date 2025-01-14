Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinals: Full list of teams and schedule

The 32nd edition of India’s 50-over domestic tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has finally reached its end stage, with the final four teams in the 2024-25 season ready to take the field in the semifinals on January 15 and 16. The defending champions, Haryana, who are set to take on Karnataka in semifinal 1, will be looking to create history by becoming only the third team after Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to win the title two times in a row, ever since the play-off format was introduced in the 2004-05 season. Vidarbha and Maharashtra will face each other in the second semifinal of the competition. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinals: Qualified teams

Haryana

Karnataka

Vidarbha

Maharashtra

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinals: Full squads

Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar (c), Parth Vats, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Anuj Thakral, Aman Kumar, Ashok Menaria, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Kapil Hooda, Yuvraj Yogender Singh, Mayank Shandilya, Vedant Bhardwaj, Dheeru Singh, Aditya Deepak Kumar

Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Aneesh KV, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Raj, Shreyas Gopal, Abhilash Shetty, Vasuki Koushik, Prasidh Krishna, Nikin Jose, Vidyadhar Patil, Manoj Bhandage, Luvnith Sisodia, Kishan Bedare, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey

Vidarbha: Yash Rathod, Apoorv Wankhade, Karun Nair (c), Dhruv Shorey, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shubham Dubey, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Parth Rekhade, Aditya Thakare, Praful Hinge, Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Akshay Wadkar

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Siddhesh Veer, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Satyajeet Bachhav, Rajneesh Gurbani, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Om Bhosale, Prashant Solanki, Divyang Hinganekar, RS Hangargekar, Hitesh Walunj, Dhanraj Shinde

Also Read

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinals: Full schedule

Date Match Venue Time (Local) Jan 15, 2025 Semi Final 1: Haryana vs Karnataka Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 1:30 PM Jan 16, 2025 Semi Final 2: Vidarbha vs Maharashtra Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 1:30 PM Jan 18, 2025 Final: TBC vs TBC Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 1:30 PM

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinals: Live timings, streaming and telecast details

When will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinal matches take place?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinal matches will be played on January 15 and 16.

What is the venue for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinal matches?

Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is the venue for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinal matches.

Who will play in semifinal 1 of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 on January 15?

The defending champions, Haryana, will take on Karnataka in semifinal 1 of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 on January 15.

Who will play in semifinal 2 of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 on January 16?

Vidarbha will take on Maharashtra in semifinal 2 of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 on January 16.

What time will the toss occur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinal matches?

The toss in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinal matches will take place at 1 pm IST.

What time will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinal matches begin?

The semifinal matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinal matches in India?

The live telecast of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinal matches in India will be available on Sports18 Khel.

Where to watch the live streaming of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinal matches in India?

The live streaming of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinal matches in India will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.