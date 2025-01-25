Ranji Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill scores hundred for Punjab vs Karnataka

Shubman Gill stood out as the lone bright spot in an otherwise lackluster batting performance by Punjab on Saturday in their ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Karnataka. The young opener scored a resilient 14th First-Class century, finishing with a well-crafted 100 runs off 159 balls, including 14 boundaries and three sixes. His impressive knock was a much-needed boost for Punjab, who had struggled throughout their innings. ALSO READ: PAK vs WI: Noman becomes first Pakistan spinner to take hattrick in Tests

Gill’s century came after a disappointing start to the match, having scored just four runs in the first innings. This century marked a significant personal achievement, as it was his first Ranji Trophy century for Punjab in over five years, with his previous century in the competition dating back to December 2019 against Vidarbha.

Despite his valiant effort, Gill had little support from his teammates. Punjab trailed by 420 runs following the first innings, and in the second innings, the next best score came from Mayank Markande, who managed only 27 runs. Gill’s performance highlighted his resilience, but it wasn’t enough to pull Punjab back into contention as they continued to fall behind in the match.