Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming

A victory against Bangladesh is crucial for Pakistan's hopes of securing a spot in the final.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Pakistan (PAK) is set to face Bangladesh (BAN) in a vital Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for September 25 at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams are under pressure as this match will play a key role in deciding which side advances to the tournament final. Pakistan enters the game with a mixed record, having won one match and lost another in the Super 4 stage.  
 
A victory against Bangladesh is crucial for Pakistan’s hopes of securing a spot in the final. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will also be eager to win and keep their campaign alive. With so much at stake, this encounter promises to be intense and competitive as both sides look to assert dominance and take a significant step closer to the championship decider.
 
 
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11
 
Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh playing 11: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
 
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head in T20Is
 
Total matches: 25
Pakistan won: 20
Bangladesh won: 5
No result: 0
 
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh full squad
 
Pakistan squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz
 
Bangladesh squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain
 
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?
 
Pakistan will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh in the fourth game of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Thursday, September 25.
 
What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 25?
 
The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?
 
The toss for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled?
 
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
 
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
 
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.
 

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

