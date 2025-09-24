Who's in and who's out? India squad for 2-Test series vs West Indies

As the selectors gear up to finalise India’s squad for the two-Test series against the West Indies starting October 2, two contrasting developments have already set the tone — Jasprit Bumrah’s availability and Shreyas Iyer’s withdrawal from red-ball cricket. The official squad announcement is expected anytime today.

Why the story matters

The upcoming two-Test series is more than just another bilateral contest. With the World Test Championship points at stake, it offers India a chance to consolidate their campaign and build momentum after the demanding England tour. It also provides selectors with an opportunity to blend experience with emerging talent as they manage player workloads.

Bumrah says yes, Iyer says no Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was carefully managed during the England Tests, has confirmed his readiness. Despite featuring in the Asia Cup in the UAE, the 30-year-old fast bowler has communicated that he is available for the West Indies games. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate backed the move, saying Bumrah “needs more match time” ahead of a packed calendar. In contrast, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has requested a break from red-ball cricket. The 29-year-old, who continues to battle stiffness following back surgery last year, informed the BCCI that he cannot endure the rigours of the longest format for now. While he remains available for white-ball cricket, his absence opens up a middle-order slot in the Test side.

Selection dynamics Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and his panel will meet virtually today to confirm the 15-member squad. Barring Iyer, no major changes are expected from the group that travelled to England. The key question is whether Bumrah, who will have just a three-day turnaround if India reach the Asia Cup final, is fielded in both Tests or rested strategically. A new spinner in the mix Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar is tipped to earn his first Test call-up. The 23-year-old impressed against Australia A with 15 wickets in two matches, and his ability to contribute with the bat strengthens his case. With selectors keen to groom a left-arm option for the future, Suthar may be the lone fresh face in an otherwise settled squad.