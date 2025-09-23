Iyer takes red-ball cricket break, communicates back concern to BCCI

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has informed the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar that he cannot take the rigours of red-ball cricket at this point owing to a stiff back, and also asked not to consider him for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies.

Shreyas had pulled out of the India A's ongoing second four-day unofficial Test against Australia A at Lucknow, and now it has emerged that he has taken a temporary break from the red-ball format.

He was named captain of the India A but Dhruv Jurel stepped in in the absence of the Mumbaikar.

While he informed the India A' team management that he has gone to Mumbai for personal reasons, he has informed chairman of the selection committee that his back can't take rigours of first-class and Test cricket for the time being, a BCCI source told PTI.