Home / Cricket / News / Iyer takes red-ball cricket break, communicates back concern to BCCI

Iyer takes red-ball cricket break, communicates back concern to BCCI

Shreyas had pulled out of the India A's ongoing second four-day unofficial Test against Australia A at Lucknow, and now it has emerged that he has taken a temporary break from the red-ball format

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer plays a shot on day one of the Duleep Trophy 2025 second semifinal cricket match between Central Zone and West Zone, at BCCI Centre of Excellence ground, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has informed the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar that he cannot take the rigours of red-ball cricket at this point owing to a stiff back, and also asked not to consider him for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies.

Shreyas had pulled out of the India A's ongoing second four-day unofficial Test against Australia A at Lucknow, and now it has emerged that he has taken a temporary break from the red-ball format.

He was named captain of the India A but Dhruv Jurel stepped in in the absence of the Mumbaikar.

While he informed the India A' team management that he has gone to Mumbai for personal reasons, he has informed chairman of the selection committee that his back can't take rigours of first-class and Test cricket for the time being, a BCCI source told PTI.

In fact, Shreyas has made his request formal through a letter to Agarkar.

It makes Shreyas, who had led Punjab Kings to IPL 2025 final, a doubtful starter for the Ranji Trophy season starting on October 15.

PTI understands that Shreyas will now head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further evaluation of his back, and for the recovery process.

It may be recalled that Shreyas has a history of back troubles with him as experienced discomfort during last domestic season as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

England confirm 16-man Ashes squad; Stokes expected to start series

ILT20 and BBL emerge as possible new homes for Ashwin in franchise cricket

Ganguly eyes one-lakh Eden Gardens capacity in CAB presidential return

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Live stream guide for Jio users

Former Delhi skipper Mithun Manhas files nomination for BCCI president post

Topics :Shreyas IyerBCCI

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story