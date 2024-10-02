Ravindra Jadeja surpasses Pakistan's Imran Khan for incredible achievement

India completed a 2-0 whitewash against Bangladesh in the 2-match Test series with a 7-wicket win in the 2nd Test in Kanpur. One of the key contributors in the Test series was India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who took 4 wickets in the 2nd Test to reach a remarkable milestone as well.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up his 300th Test wicket on day 4 of the 2nd Test for India, making him only the 3rd Indian to get 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket.

Jadeja's incredible feat also saw him surpass former Pakistan captain Imran Khan as the fastest Asian to reach the 300 wickets and 3000 runs mark.



Ravindra Jadeja Test stats for India Bowling stats Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w 2012-2024 74 140 2914.4 712 7235 303 7/42 10/110 23.87 2.48 57.7 13 2 Batting stats Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s 2012-2024 74 107 21 3130 175* 36.39 5574 56.15 4 21 7 309 66

Jadeja completed the feat in one match less than the Pakistan legend, who had achieved the milestone in 75 matches.

The spinner also became the 2nd fastest all-rounder to achieve this feat, only behind England's Ian Botham, who accomplished the milestone in 72 Tests.



India's bowling coach Morne Morkel also heaped praise on the all-rounder by deeming him as the 'complete package'.

Jadeja now has a total of 3130 runs and 303 Test wickets to his name as he continues to represent the country in a busy calendar ahead. Rohit Sharma and Co. will be taking on New Zealand in Tests for a 3-match series at home.