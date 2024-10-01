Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: How captain Rohit Sharma engineered an improbable win

We considered forfeiting, but the conditions were tough, and the team was exhausted, instead, we decided to bat aggressively, revealed Ashwin

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar Kanpur
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Captain Rohit Sharma considered forfeiting an innings to salvage a result in the second Test against Bangladesh, which saw two days washed out due to rain at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. After bowling Bangladesh out inside 80 overs in the first innings, India adopted an aggressive strategy with the bat.

R Ashwin, who equalled Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan for a record 12th 'Man of the Series' award, revealed that the team even contemplated forfeiting an innings. "We considered forfeiting, but the conditions were tough, and the team was exhausted. Instead, we decided to bat aggressively," Ashwin said in an interview with broadcasters Jio Cinema.

But Ashwin stated that bowling in the hot and humid conditions was not ideal

"It was especially tough on the fast bowlers, and even the spinners found it exhausting. If we got them out for another 200 runs, it would still mean spending five sessions on the field, which would be hard on the batters as well. So, we decided to bat and go after the bowling," Ashwin added.



Rohit Sharma Test captaincy record
Matches Won Lost Tied Draw NR Win%
18 12 4 0 2 0 66.6
Rohit Sharma overall captaincy record
Matches Won Lost Tied Draw NR Win%
128 95 28 2 2 2 74.21%
Rohit Sharma ODI captaincy record
Matches Won Lost Tied Draw NR Win%
48 34 12 1 0 1 70.83
 

How India won the Kanpur Test in less than two days?

With the first day allowing only 35 overs and two subsequent days washed out, India faced a race against time to secure a win crucial to their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 qualification. On Day 4, India bowled Bangladesh out within 75 overs and set a bold target, bat in Test like T20 cricket. Rohit Sharma led by example, smashing consecutive sixes off the first two balls he faced. The team played with a T20-style mindset, focusing on scoring quickly.

Ashwin revealed that Rohit encouraged the team to aim for 400 runs in 50 overs, saying that even if they were bowled out for 150-200, the approach was worth it.

India cricket team. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Speaking to reporters after the match, Ashwin revealed that Rohit had said they could aim to score 400 runs in 50 overs. Even if the team got bundled out for 150-200, it would be acceptable.

"I thought maybe we would bat for an hour until the first session of Day 5. But when we gathered in the dressing room, he mentioned that we were going to go all out, hammer and tongs. Even if we aimed for 400 runs in around 50 overs, and ended up getting bowled out for less than 200, it would still be fine."

"We knew how Yashasvi Jaiswal was going to play, but Rohit walked out and smashed the first ball for a six. When you walk the talk like that, the dressing room has no choice but to follow the same pattern. We got 50 runs in 3 overs, and after that, there was no looking back," Ashwin added.


Rohit Sharma with teammates. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
How Bangladesh Collapsed from 91/3 to 94/7 on Day 5

India’s bowlers shone on the final day, with Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah dismantling the Bangladesh batting line-up. Ashwin took the first wicket, Jadeja dismantled the middle order, and Bumrah cleaned up the tail. Bangladesh were bowled out for 146, with only Shadman Islam (50) and Mushfiqur Rahim (37) showing resistance.

Chasing a modest target of 95, India reached the total in 17.2 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring his second fifty of the match. Although Jaiswal was dismissed trying to finish the match in style, Rishabh Pant sealed the win, giving India a 2-0 series victory.
First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

