Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan cricket team's white-ball captain

Pakistan cricket team star batter Babar Azam announced that he has stepped down as the captain of the white-ball team on October 1. The 29-year-old posted a late-night message via his social media platform, informing his fans of his decision.

Babar, who had stepped down as captain earlier after poor performances in last year's ODI World Cup matches, was replaced by pacer Shaheen Afridi at the time. However, Babar was once again made the white-ball captain of the side, which failed to deliver the desired results yet again as his side failed to make it through the group stages of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Babar Azam led Pakistan in 43 One Day Internationals, of which he won 26 and lost 15 matches. His T20I record as Pakistan skipper saw him win 48 matches out of a total of 85, while the 29-year-old lost on 29 occasions.

"Dear Fans, I'm sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month. It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role." Babar wrote.

"Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload. I want to prioritize my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy."By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth. I'm grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me. Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me. I'm proud of what we've achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player. Thank you for your love and support." he added.



Pakistan will next take on England in a 3-match home Test series starting from October 7.