CSK fast bowler Tushar Deshpande undergoes ankle surgery in London

India and Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande underwent an ankle surgery in London after missing the second round of the recently-concluded Duleep Trophy.

The right-arm pacer informed about his surgery in a social media post on Tuesday. He was left out of Mumbai's 30-man probable list for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

This post comes as an update about my ankle surgery which was done yesterday and went very well, he said.

It is a great relief as I was dealing with it for quite a long time. I am very grateful to my family, friends and all my fans for the well wishes, love and trust they have shown towards me.