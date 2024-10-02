India vs Bangladesh T20 series full schedule, venues, timings, streaming

After the conclusion of Test series, India will lock horns with Bangladesh in a three-match T20 International series, starting October 6.

Rohit Sharma's men completely outplayed Bangla Tigers in the two-match Test series but the visitors could be an equal match to Indian cricket team when it comes to the shortest format of the game. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav while Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the Bangladeshis in the T20I series.

India vs Bangladesh T20s venue

1. Shri Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior

2. Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

3. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

India vs Bangladesh T20 series timetable

India vs Bangladesh T20 series full schedule Match Date and Day Time (IST) Venue 1st T20 Oct 6, Sunday 7:00 PM New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior 2nd T20 Oct 9, Wednesday 7:00 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 3rd T20 Oct 12, Saturday 7:00 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Squads of both the teams:

Bangladesh squad for India T20 series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

India squad for Bangladesh T20 series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

India vs Bangladesh T20s live toss and match timings, live streaming and telecast

When will India vs Bangladesh T20 series begin?

India vs Bangladesh T20 International series will begin on October 6.

What is the venue of IND vs BAN 1st T20 International match?

The first T20 match between India and Bangladesh will take place at Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

What is the venue of India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 International match?

The second T20 match between India vs Bangladesh will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What is the venue of IND vs BAN 3rd T20 International match.

The third and final T20 International between Suryakumar Yadav's India and Najmal Hossain Shanto's Bangladesh will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What will be the live toss timings during India vs Bangladesh T20 International series?

The live toss during India vs Bangladesh T20 series will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What will be the live match timings during India vs Bangladesh T20 series?

India vs Bangladesh live match during three-match T20 International series will begin at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast IND vs BAN T20 series?

Sports 18 will live telecast India vs Bangladesh T20 series in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh T20 International series.

Jio Cinema will live stream IND vs BAN T20 series in nine languages, including Hindi and English.