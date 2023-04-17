Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhoni eyes comeback win in Bengaluru

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhoni eyes comeback win in Bengaluru

Indian Premier League 2023, RCB vs CSK Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the high-octane encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangaalore from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

BS Web Team New Delhi
RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhoni eyes comeback win in Bengaluru

Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023
7:00 PM Apr 23

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Kohli game ready

6:33 PM Apr 23

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast

6:33 PM Apr 23

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: CSK predicted playing 11

6:32 PM Apr 23

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings playing combination

7:00 PM Apr 23

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Kohli game ready

6:33 PM Apr 23

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast

 
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports.
 

6:33 PM Apr 23

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: CSK predicted playing 11

 
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande
 
Impact Substitute options: Matheesh Pathirana, Akash Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati
 

6:32 PM Apr 23

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings playing combination

 
Changing the playing 11 would not be the better way to go about it as far as Chennai are concerned. True the batters were slow early in the innings while chasing against Rajasthan, but the game still got close. whoever is at the crease at the time of finishing the game, must finish it well. 
 

6:31 PM Apr 23

RCB predicted playing 11

 
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar
 
Impact Substitute options: Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai
 

6:29 PM Apr 23

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination

 
The form of Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel is the only point of concern for the Bangalore side as of now. Although they are the players who can on their day win the game, so their being put out of the playing 11 would not be an ideal case scenario especially when the team is winning. 
 

6:29 PM Apr 23

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Bengaluru Weather Forecast

 
The Bengaluru weather is going to be pleasant and ideal for playing the game of cricket as the temperatures would be in the lower 30s and the humidity will be 15% at the start of the match. It will keep on increasing as the temperature will fall down as the night progresses. 
 

6:23 PM Apr 23

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch Report

 
The pitch at Bengaluru is one of the best for the batters and it is going to remain the same throughout the game. The ball comes on the bat and the bounce is true to the liking of the batters as well.  
 

6:22 PM Apr 23

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Match Details

 
Match Number- 24
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Thursday, April 17, 2023
Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue:  M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru  
 

6:22 PM Apr 23

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Will RCB boost its chances of win?

 
Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore lost back to back games and fans started doubting if it will be the same season as the last one. But with a win against Delhi Capitals, the fans’ hopes are back and the belief of “E saala cup namade” is restored. Will that hope get a boost with a win against Chennai? Only time will tell. 
 

6:20 PM Apr 23

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: M Chinnaswamy ready for a big clash

 
The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru would brace for yet another celestial clash as the two revered figures of Indian cricket- MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli would be up against each other. 
 

5:53 PM Apr 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, taking place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru here. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

Topics :MS DhoniVirat KohliIndian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennai Super KingsFaf du Plessis

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

