RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhoni eyes comeback win in Bengaluru

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023
The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru would brace for yet another celestial clash as the two revered figures of Indian cricket- MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli would be up against each other. ,
Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore lost back to back games and fans started doubting if it will be the same season as the last one. But with a win against Delhi Capitals, the fans’ hopes are back and the belief of “E saala cup namade” is restored. Will that hope get a boost with a win against Chennai? Only time will tell. ,
RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match Details
Match Number- 24,
Series- Indian Premier League 2023,
Date: Thursday, April 17, 2023,
Time: 07:30 PM IST,
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru ,
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Pitch Report
The pitch at Bengaluru is one of the best for the batters and it is going to remain the same throughout the game. The ball comes on the bat and the bounce is true to the liking of the batters as well. ,
RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru Weather Forecast
The Bengaluru weather is going to be pleasant and ideal for playing the game of cricket as the temperatures would be in the lower 30s and the humidity will be 15% at the start of the match. It will keep on increasing as the temperature will fall down as the night progresses. ,
Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination
The form of Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel is the only point of concern for the Bangalore side as of now. Although they are the players who can on their day win the game, so their being put out of the playing 11 would not be an ideal case scenario especially when the team is winning. ,
RCB predicted playing 11
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar,
Impact Substitute options:
Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai,
Chennai Super Kings playing combination
Changing the playing 11 would not be the better way to go about it as far as Chennai are concerned. True the batters were slow early in the innings while chasing against Rajasthan, but the game still got close. However is at the crease at the time of finishing the game, must finish it well. ,
CSK predicted playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande,
Impact Substitute options:
Matheesh Pathirana, Akash Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati,
RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports.,
RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, taking place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru here