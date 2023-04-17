RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhoni eyes comeback win in Bengaluru

RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023





RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match Details,



Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Pitch Report,



RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru Weather Forecast,



Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination,



RCB predicted playing 11,



Impact Substitute options: Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai,

Chennai Super Kings playing combination,



CSK predicted playing 11,



Impact Substitute options: Matheesh Pathirana, Akash Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati,

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast,



RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, taking place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru here The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports., Matheesh Pathirana, Akash Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Changing the playing 11 would not be the better way to go about it as far as Chennai are concerned. True the batters were slow early in the innings while chasing against Rajasthan, but the game still got close. However is at the crease at the time of finishing the game, must finish it well. , Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, The form of Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel is the only point of concern for the Bangalore side as of now. Although they are the players who can on their day win the game, so their being put out of the playing 11 would not be an ideal case scenario especially when the team is winning. , The Bengaluru weather is going to be pleasant and ideal for playing the game of cricket as the temperatures would be in the lower 30s and the humidity will be 15% at the start of the match. It will keep on increasing as the temperature will fall down as the night progresses. , The pitch at Bengaluru is one of the best for the batters and it is going to remain the same throughout the game. The ball comes on the bat and the bounce is true to the liking of the batters as well. , Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru , Time: 07:30 PM IST, Date: Thursday, April 17, 2023, Series- Indian Premier League 2023, Match Number- 24, Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore lost back to back games and fans started doubting if it will be the same season as the last one. But with a win against Delhi Capitals, the fans’ hopes are back and the belief of “E saala cup namade” is restored. Will that hope get a boost with a win against Chennai? Only time will tell. , The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru would brace for yet another celestial clash as the two revered figures of Indian cricket- MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli would be up against each other. , Read More