WPL 2025 RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST

Match 14 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2025 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) face off against Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, March 1. This match marks the final game of the Bengaluru leg before the tournament moves to Lucknow. The last encounter between these two teams took place in Match 4 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, where the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB side emerged victorious by eight wickets.

After enduring three consecutive losses, including a tough defeat against the Gujarat Giants, RCB's chances of making the playoffs are hanging by a thread. The form of captain Smriti Mandhana has raised concerns, and the team will need to address these issues, particularly as their batting has been heavily reliant on Ellyse Perry. The absence of key spinners Asha Sobhana, Sophie Molineux, and Shreyanka Patil has placed RCB at a disadvantage. Currently, they occupy the third spot in the standings with two wins from five matches.

In contrast, Delhi Capitals are coming off a dominant win over Mumbai Indians and sit comfortably at the top of the table with four victories from six matches. Their bowling and fielding have been impressive, consistently restricting opponents to low totals. With an eye on securing another win before heading to Lucknow for the third leg of the tournament, DC will be eager to maintain their winning momentum.

WPL 2025 RCB vs DC Playing 11:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana (capt), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bisht, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh.

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probables): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani

WPL 2025, RCB vs DC LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for match number 12 of WPL 2025 between RCB's Smriti Mandhana and DC’s Meg Lanning will take place at 7 PM IST.

WPL 2025, RCB vs DC: Live telecast

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

WPL 2025, RCB vs DC: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between RCB and DC will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

