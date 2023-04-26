Rishabh Pant set to miss Asia Cup, ODI World Cup 2023, claims report



Reports confirmed that Rishabh Pant needs more time to fully recover before hitting the ground, and hence he will miss both major events. Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant is set to miss Asia Cup and World Cup 2023 due to injury. The Asia Cup is likely to be held in September, while the World Cup might be played in October-November.



The report further said, "The general impression is that he is recovering faster than anticipated, but it will take seven to eight months to be cricket-fit. That said it could take even longer for him to do the wicketkeeping and the initial comeback period will have to be solely as a batter, which is still considered an asset." The Indian wicketkeeper met a car accident on New Year's Eve causing him multiple injuries. According to a cricbuzz report, it might take him a couple of more weeks to walk properly without any support.

Rishabh Pant is going through surgeries Pant underwent surgery for ligament tear in January, and he is being monitored by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, head, Centre for Sports Medicine, and director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai.

BCCI also previously said, "It will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period." Rahul or Bharat to replace him