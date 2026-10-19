Rizwan gets PCB clearance for domestic cricket amid ongoing investigation

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan has received his first reprieve in the ongoing inquiry into allegations of online betting, gambling and the leaking of dressing-room information, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowing him to resume playing domestic cricket.

Former Pakistan captain Muhammad Hafeez, who is now the director and head coach of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), confirmed that he had received an email from the PCB's domestic department permitting Rizwan to play in the ongoing Presidents Cup first-class tournament from October 19.

The fifth round of the tournament began on Monday, with Rizwan set to lead the SNGPL team, Hafeez said.

Rizwan and his Pakistan teammate Imam-ul-Haq were barred from playing domestic cricket after being called back from England following the second Test in August and asked to face an inquiry by the National Cyber Crime Cell (NCCA) over alleged leaks of dressing-room information and issues related to online betting and gambling. Rizwan has appeared before the NCCA twice for questioning, but the precise nature of the complaints being investigated by the government agency remains unclear. The phones of Rizwan and Imam were also seized by security personnel accompanying the Pakistan team during the second Test at Lord's and are currently with the NCCA for forensic examination.