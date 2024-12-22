Rohit can be dangerous at no. 6: Ravi Shastri ahead of Boxing Day Test

Rohit Sharma’s struggle for runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has raised concerns, and former India coach Ravi Shastri believes the stylish batter needs to change his approach. Shastri suggested that Rohit should go in with a clear mindset, alter his tactics, and take the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Rohit missed the opening Test in Australia to be with his family for the birth of his second child. Upon his return, he was expected to reclaim his spot as an opener. However, after KL Rahul’s impressive 77 in India’s win at Perth, Rohit moved down to No.6 in the batting order. This change has not been fruitful for Rohit, who has scored just 10, 3, and 6 runs in his last three innings, while Rahul has capitalized on his opportunity with a fine 84 in the first innings at Brisbane in the third Test. Shastri's advice to Rohit Sharma ahead of Boxing Day Test

Shastri believes Rohit can still be dangerous at No.6 but needs to change his approach. “I would like to see Rohit Sharma, his tactics change a bit because he can still be extremely dangerous at that number (six),” Shastri said on ICC Review. “He’s got to be very clear in his mindset to go out there and take the attack to the opposition and not worry about anything else.”

Shastri emphasized that Rohit should avoid being indecisive about whether to defend or attack. “The last thing you want is him to be in two minds whether to defend or attack. In his case, it should be attack. He picks up length quickly, he should take the opposition on at that number.”

He believes that counter-attacking is the best way for Rohit to regain form and win games for India. “The best No.6s in the world are the guys who know how to have the ability to counter-attack,” Shastri added. Ravi Shastri backs KL Rahul to open for India

Shastri also backed KL Rahul to retain the opener's spot in the fourth Test, citing his two half-centuries in the series and his current form. “The way he left the ball, the way he allowed the ball to come onto the bat, some of his cover drives were as good as any played by anyone in world cricket at the moment,” Shastri said.