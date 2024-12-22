Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs to clinch Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup title

On a spongy pitch, Trisha's 52 off 47 balls (5x4, 2x6) guided India to 117 for seven, but Indian spinners cut through the Bangladesh line-up to bundle them out for 76 in 18.3 overs.

Press Trust of India Kuala Lumpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 2:59 PM IST
Opener G Trisha made a doughty fifty before the left-arm troika of Ayushi Shukla, Sonam Yadav and Parunika Sisodia spun web around Bangladesh batters as India scored a 41-run win to emerge champions in the inaugural Women's T20 U19 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

On a spongy pitch, Trisha's 52 off 47 balls (5x4, 2x6) guided India to 117 for seven, but Indian spinners cut through the Bangladesh line-up to bundle them out for 76 in 18.3 overs.

The biggest partnership in Indian innings, in fact in the match itself, was between Trisha and her skipper Nikki Prasad a 41-run alliance for the fourth wicket.

India batters struggled against pacer Farjana Easmin, who took four wickets.

Despite that, India were restricted to a below-par total, and Bangladesh seemed well on track for a win once they reached 44 for two in the seventh over.

However, Ayushi (3/17), Sonam (2/13) and Parunika (2/12) took over from that point as Bangladesh lost remaining eight wickets for a mere 32 runs.

Brief scores:  India: 117/7 in 20 overs (G Trisha 52; Farjana Easmin 4/32) beat Bangladesh: 76 all out in 18.3 overs (Juairiya Ferdous 22; Ayushi Shukla 3/17, Sonam Yadav 2/13, Parunika Sisodia 2/12).

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

