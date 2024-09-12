Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Rohit, Kohli, Pant are going to be big ones: Lyon ahead of Test series

Rohit, Kohli, Pant are going to be big ones: Lyon ahead of Test series

The five-Test series between India and Australia gets underway Down Under from November 22, part of the World Test Championship.

Nathan Lyon
Nathan Lyon finished with figures of 8/64 against Australia. Photo: @Sportsnapper71
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has identified Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant as the three "big ones" to watch out for in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series.

The five-Test series between India and Australia gets underway Down Under from November 22, part of the World Test Championship.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Besides the big ones, Lyon has also warned that the visitors have an 'amazing line-up', making things massively challenging for the hosts.

"Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant are probably going to be the three really big ones. But then, you've still got (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, (Ravindra) Jadeja, and who else will come outanother five, I'm not sure," he told Star Sports.

However, Lyon was confident that if the Australians delivered as a bowling unit over an extended period, it would be beneficial for them.

"But, it's a pretty amazing line-up they've got, so it's going to be a massive challenge. As I said, if we, as a bowling group, are good enough for long periods, hopefully, we can challenge their defence," he added.

More From This Section

PCB, franchise owners yet to reach consensus on PSL 2025 scheduling

ACC president Jay Shah announces launch of U-19 Women's T20 Asia Cup

England vs Australia 1st T20: Playing 11, Live Timings (IST), Streaming

Duleep Trophy 2024: Rinku, Iyer and Washington under spotlight for round 2

Bangladesh batter Litton Das says facing SG balls in India will be tough

The Aussies have failed to win the title since their last series victory in 2014-15 at home.

The Indians have won the title on four consecutive instances since then, winning twice each at home and away, a record for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Besides, they also became the only Asian team to win a Test series in Australia, and also winning it on multiple occasions.

Overall, India is the most successful side when it comes to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning it on 10 instances, along with a retention.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pakistan Cricket suspends national junior championship a day after it began

Women's T20 WC: Free entry for U-18s, ticket prices start from 5 Dirhams

How ICC ODI World Cup 2023 provided major economic boost to India

Full list of Test matches which were called off without a ball being bowled

'He has ability to move ball both ways': SL bowling coach lauds pacer

Topics :Cricket

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story