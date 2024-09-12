ACC president Jay Shah announces launch of U-19 Women's T20 Asia Cup

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jay Shah
Jay Shah | Source: PTI
Press Trust of India Kuala Lumpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah on Wednesday announced the launch of inaugural Women's U-19 T20 Asia Cup, which will be held every two years and would serve as a preparatory event for the colts T20 World Cup.

The decision was taken at ACC Executive Board meeting presided by Shah, who will take over as ICC chairman from December 1.

By giving emerging female cricketers in Asia the opportunity to compete on an international platform, this tournament aims to provide crucial experience and readiness, ultimately helping Asian teams perform better on the world stage.

This ground breaking initiative will also play a crucial role in enhancing the visibility of women's cricket in the region, further advancing its growth and popularity.

For the first time in its history, the ACC has established a structured pathway for young female cricketers, reflecting its unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and nurturing cricketing talent across all levels.

Today marks a pivotal moment for cricket in Asia. The introduction of the Women's U19 Asia Cup is a monumental achievement, providing a much-needed platform for young women cricketers to develop their skills and showcase their talent.

"This initiative strengthens the future of women's cricket in Asia, and we are proud of the lasting impact these decisions will have, not only within our member nations but across the global cricketing community," said Shah.


First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

