SA vs IND 1st T20: 'When you lose...' - Surya reveals learning from Rohit

Suryakumar Yadav is a big fan of Rohit Sharma's leadership philosophy that inspires him to keep his flock together by understanding his players' psyche, and find balance when the chips are down.

Surya, who took over as India's shortest format skipper after the victorious T20 World Cup campaign, admitted that he followed "Rohit's captaincy route" of spending a lot of time with his team off the field, which then reflects in their on-field performance.

Obviously he has "customized" it as per his leadership needs.

"Winning and losing is part and parcel of sports. Everyone has done hard work. Sometimes you do well and sometimes you don't," Surya said on the eve of first T20I against South Africa when asked about India's 0-3 defeat against New Zealand.

"I have learnt from him (Rohit) that in life, balance is important, after doing well, even if you lose, your character should not change. This is one quality sportsman should have," Surya added.

For Surya, Rohit is not a captain but a leader.

"A leader is one who decides how his team plays a particular format," said world's premier T20 batter.

They have played together for Ranji side Mumbai and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians for close to a decade and Rohit's captaincy style has grown on him.

"When I am on the ground, I keep noticing him. How his body language is and how he keeps calm and how he treats his bowlers, how he speaks to everyone on and off the field. I know how he treats his players, what he wants from them.

"That route I have also taken as he has been successful. Obviously, I have put my own masala in it (his own ideas). It's been going smooth," he laughed.

For on-field chemistry, the off-field relationship and bonhomie within the team becomes very important.

"From a leader, you expect how much time one spends with his guys to build that comfort level. I also try that with my boys. Even when I am not playing, I try to hang out with players, have a meal with them, little things done off the field reflect on the on-field performance," the Indian skipper said.

Understanding the psyche of players is very important to extract the best out of them, he feels.

"You have to understand what's happening around and what's going on in their minds. There needs to be a comfort level as they have different types of skill sets. The freedom to express themselves is very important and I am trying to give them that.

"Whatever is on their mind, I listen carefully and I try and spend a lot of time with them to understand, who can deliver for me under pressure and in crunch situations," the skipper said.

Surya, who made his debut during the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, didn't get to play more than a single Test as he has now been dubbed as a one-format player post 50 over World Cup last year.

Asked if he harbours hopes of a Test comeback, he was precise and practical.

"My Test comeback will happen, when it has to happen. I don't miss any domestic competition be it red ball or white ball.