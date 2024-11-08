Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / ICC Ratings: Chepauk deemed 'very Good', Kanpur outfield 'unsatisfactory'

ICC Ratings: Chepauk deemed 'very Good', Kanpur outfield 'unsatisfactory'

Kanpur's Green Park stadium's outfield has been rated "unsatisfactory" by the ICC match referee Jeff Crowe.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
General view during day three of the first test match between India and Bangladesh held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India on the 21st September 2024. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The ICC has rated Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch, used for India's Test match against Bangladesh, as "very good" with other four home centres used during the season being deemed "satisfactory".

In fact, all the three Test venues used against New Zealand -- Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune's Gahunje and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai -- just about managed "satisfactory" ratings from the ICC match referee.

However, Kanpur's Green Park stadium's outfield has been rated "unsatisfactory" by the ICC match referee Jeff Crowe.

The government-owned stadium's poor drainage system led to only two full days of play against Bangladesh and despite the pitch being rated "satisfactory", the outfield didn't escape the wrath of the former Kiwi international. 

The high-scoring tracks at Gwalior, Delhi and Hyderabad used for Bangladesh T20Is were rated "very good", as they conformed to the requirements of the shortest format.

However, the Indian team management, the BCCI and local curators wouldn't be too amused to know that former Australia opener David Boon couldn't rate any of the Test match tracks used against New Zealand beyond "satisfactory".

More From This Section

Windies' Alzarri Joseph suspended after on-field argument with his captain

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Playing 11, live match time and streaming

WPL 2025 retentions: Full list of retained players of all 5 teams

Virat Kohli announces change in his management team via social media

India haven't become a bad team, they will turn things around: Tom Latham

The Chinnaswamy pitch had excessive moisture that led to India being all out for 46 against New Zealand while both Pune and Mumbai tracks were "rank turners", which didn't strictly follow the norms prescribed for a 'Good Test' match wicket.

But the two tracks escaped with satisfactory ratings because of some good individual batting performances from players of both sides.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

South Africa vs India 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Australia A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test: Day 2 live streaming details

Wright gave players free-hand unlike Chappell, Kumble: Sandeep Patil

SA vs IND 1st T20 preview: India's youngsters look for a breakaway series

AUS vs IND Tests: India will to forget past records in Australia - Patil

Topics :India cricket teamIndia vs BangladeshIndia vs New Zealand

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story