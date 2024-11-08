South Africa vs India 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

South Africa and India are set to face off in a four-match T20I series beginning on Friday, November 8, at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. Meeting after the historic T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados, South Africa will have revenge on their minds going into the match against the Men in Blue.

ALSO READ: SA vs IND: Anil Kumble backs uncapped stars to do well in T20 series The Proteas enter the series on the back of a 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh during their recent away tour. Their last T20 International match was in late September against Ireland in Abu Dhabi, where they finished the series tied.

Meanwhile, India comes into the series after a 3-0 home Test series loss to New Zealand. However, the squad traveling to South Africa comprises players not involved in that Test series, as they prepare for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sanju Samson will be expected to build on his superb hundred against Bangladesh last time, which took India to a 297-run total. Nitish Kumar Reddy was a regular during the India vs Bangladesh Test series and his absence, Ramandeep Singh could fill the of bowling all-rounder in the team.

1st T20I: South Africa vs India Playing 11

South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla.

South Africa vs India head-to-head in T20Is

- Total matches played: 27

- India won: 15

- South Africa won: 11

- Tie: 1

South Africa vs India 1st T20 LIVE TOSS TIME, SA vs IND live streaming and telecast details

When will the South Africa vs India 1st T20I match take place?

The South Africa vs India 1st T20I match will take place on Wednesday, November 8.

At what time will the South Africa vs India 1st T20I live toss take place on November 8?

The live toss for the South Africa vs India 1st T20I will take place at 8:00 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between South Africa and India start on November 8?

The South Africa vs India 1st T20I will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the SA vs IND 1st T20I match in India?

The live telecast of the 1st T20I match between South Africa and India will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs India 1st T20I in India?

The live streaming of the 1st T20I match between South Africa and India will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.