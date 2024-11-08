SA vs IND: Samson becomes 1st Indian batter to hit consecutive tons in T20s

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sanju Samson also went onto register the fastest hundred for India in T20Is, surpassing Suryakumar Yadav's record.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 9:57 PM IST
Sanju Samson has gone on to register back-to-back T20I hundreds for Team India as he scores his 2nd ton against South Africa at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on November 8.
 
Samson is now the first Indian to score consecutive hundred in T20 internationals. A feat which shows how good he has been in the shortest format of the game in recent times. He also went onto register the fastest hundred for India in T20Is, surpassing Suryakumar Yadav's record.
 
His century came in just 47 deliveries and consisted of 7 fours and 9 sixes. It took Samson just 20 balls to go from 50 to his 100 which shows th fiery knock the fans have got to witness at the Kingsmead so far.  In his most recent T20I appearance against Bangladesh, Sanju Samson scored his maiden T20I century, blasting 111 off 47 balls as India put on a dominant display, posting a record-breaking 297-run total in Hyderabad. With this feat, Samson became only the fourth player globally to score centuries in consecutive T20I innings, joining England’s Phil Salt, South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw, and France’s Gustav Mckeon.
First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

