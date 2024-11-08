Australia A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test: Day 3 live streaming details

Day 2 of the 2nd unofficial Test between Australia A and India A witnessed another Indian top-order collapse, featuring Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul, who failed to take responsibility for the innings once again and faltered in Melbourne.

ALSO READ: AUS A vs IND A highlights: Rahul fails again; here's what happened on Day 2 With an 11-run lead at the end of the day's play, it will be youngsters Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy who will begin India's innings on day 3 and aim to build a solid lead for the visitors.

Dhruv Jurel is expected to deliver another resilient performance for India A, similar to his knock of 80 runs in the first innings. Nitish Reddy, who is also part of Team India's squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, will look to make his mark on the proceedings as well.

Indian batters fail to make a mark on MCG

For KL Rahul and the other top-order batters, it has been a challenging outing in Australia so far, especially with the 1st Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy approaching.

Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed for a duck, while KL Rahul followed soon after, scoring just 4 runs on day 1. They compounded their disappointing performance with another set of low-scoring knocks of 17 and 10 runs, respectively.

India A vs Australia A day 3 live streaming and telecast details

India A vs Australia A live streaming

The live streaming of the India A vs Australia A match is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Cricket fans can also watch the match on Cricket Australia's official website, cricket.com.au, and its application for free by simply signing in.

IND A vs AUS A live telecast

The live telecast of the India A vs Australia A match is available on Star Sports.