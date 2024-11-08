Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AUS A vs IND A highlights: Rahul fails again; here's what happened on Day 2

KL Rahul's form slump took a dramatic turn as he was bowled in bizarre fashion during India A's second innings against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 3:21 PM IST
KL Rahul’s form slump took a dramatic turn as he was bowled in bizarre fashion during India A's second innings against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday (November 8). Attempting to leave a tossed-up delivery, Rahul misjudged its line, allowing the ball to ricochet off his pads and dislodge the stumps. His dismissal for 10 left India A reeling at 73/5, adding to his mounting struggles ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.   
 
Top-order collapse fuels Australian dominance
  The Indian top-order faltered yet again, with Abhimanyu Easwaran (17) and Sai Sudharsan (3) failing to provide stability. Australia A's disciplined pace attack, led by Nathan McAndrew (2/22) and Beau Webster (2/14), wreaked havoc, leaving India A clinging to a slender 11-run lead with five wickets down.   
 
Jurel and Reddy provide late resistance 
  Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (19 not out) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (9 not out) managed to stem the collapse, negotiating the final overs of the day without further damage. Their cautious approach ensured India A stayed in the fight, albeit on shaky ground. 

Indian bowlers fight back with fiery spells 
  Earlier, India A's pacers shone brightly, with Prasidh Krishna’s 4/50 and Mukesh Kumar’s 3/41 helping dismiss Australia A for 223. Marcus Harris led Australia’s charge with a gritty 74, while Rocchiccioli’s late fireworks (35 off 28 balls) pushed the visitors to a valuable first-innings lead of 62 runs.
 
India A’s batting frailties exposed 
  In response, India A’s batters once again faltered. Easwaran’s misjudged shot and Padikkal’s early exit (1) highlighted their struggles against the swinging ball. With Rahul’s misstep compounding their misery, the side faces an uphill task to avoid a series sweep after losing the opening match by seven wickets.  Australia A vs India A 2nd unofficial Test full video high   
 

Australia A vs India A 2nd unofficial Test full scorecards

 
India A 2nd Innings
Batting Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Abhimanyu Easwaran c Rocchiccioli b McAndrew 17 31 2 0 54.83
KL Rahul b Rocchiccioli 10 44 0 0 22.72
Sai Sudharsan c Bancroft b Webster 3 8 0 0 37.5
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) lbw b McAndrew 11 20 1 0 55
Devdutt Padikkal c McSweeney b Webster 1 19 0 0 5.26
Dhruv Jurel † not out 19 47 1 0 40.42
Nitish Kumar Reddy not out 9 19 1 0 47.36
Extras (lb 1, nb 2) 3
Total 31 Ov (RR: 2.35) 73/5
Bowling O M R W ECON NB
Scott Boland 9 3 18 0 2 2
Nathan McAndrew 8 2 22 2 2.75 0
Beau Webster 7 3 14 2 2 0
Corey Rocchiccioli 7 1 18 1 2.57 0
 
Australia A 1st Innings
Batting Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate
Nathan McSweeney (c) c Rahul b Mukesh Kumar 14 30 1 0 46.66
Marcus Harris c †Jurel b Prasidh Krishna 74 138 5 0 53.62
Cameron Bancroft c Kotian b Ahmed 3 22 0 0 13.63
Sam Konstas lbw b Ahmed 3 18 0 0 16.66
Oliver Davies c Mukesh Kumar b Prasidh Krishna 13 20 1 0 65
Beau Webster c Rahul b Mukesh Kumar 5 16 0 0 31.25
Jimmy Peirson † c †Jurel b Prasidh Krishna 30 70 5 0 42.85
Nathan McAndrew not out 26 36 2 0 72.22
Scott Boland c Easwaran b Prasidh Krishna 0 1 0 0 0
Corey Rocchiccioli c †Jurel b Mukesh Kumar 35 28 3 2 125
Michael Neser absent hurt - - - - -
Extras (b 8, lb 6, nb 6) 20
Total 62.1 Ov (RR: 3.58) 223
Bowling Over Maiden Runs Wickets Economy NB
Mukesh Kumar 16.1 3 41 3 2.53 0
Khaleel Ahmed 15 2 56 2 3.73 5
Prasidh Krishna 16 6 50 4 3.12 0
Nitish Kumar Reddy 7 0 28 0 4 0
Tanush Kotian 8 0 34 0 4.25 1
   
India A 1st Innings
Batting Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Abhimanyu Easwaran c Rocchiccioli b Neser 0 3 0 0 0
KL Rahul c †Peirson b Boland 4 4 1 0 100
Sai Sudharsan c Bancroft b Neser 0 1 0 0 0
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) c Bancroft b Neser 4 6 1 0 66.66
Devdutt Padikkal c Rocchiccioli b Neser 26 55 3 0 47.27
Dhruv Jurel † c Davies b McSweeney 80 186 6 2 43.01
Nitish Kumar Reddy c †Peirson b Webster 16 35 3 0 45.71
Tanush Kotian b Webster 0 4 0 0 0
Khaleel Ahmed c McSweeney b Webster 1 4 0 0 25
Prasidh Krishna c Harris b Rocchiccioli 14 37 2 0 37.83
Mukesh Kumar not out 5 14 0 0 35.71
Extras (b 4, nb 6, w 1) 11
Total 57.1 Ov (RR: 2.81) 161
Bowling O M R W ECON NB
Michael Neser 12.2 5 27 4 2.18 0
Scott Boland 15 0 51 1 3.4 6
Nathan McAndrew 11 5 34 0 3.09 0
Corey Rocchiccioli 7.5 0 21 1 2.68 0
Beau Webster 9 4 19 3 2.11 0
Nathan McSweeney 2 0 5 1 2.5 0
     
First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

