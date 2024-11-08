AUS A vs IND A highlights: Rahul fails again; here's what happened on Day 2

ALSO READ: South Africa vs India 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming KL Rahul’s form slump took a dramatic turn as he was bowled in bizarre fashion during India A's second innings against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday (November 8). Attempting to leave a tossed-up delivery, Rahul misjudged its line, allowing the ball to ricochet off his pads and dislodge the stumps. His dismissal for 10 left India A reeling at 73/5, adding to his mounting struggles ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Top-order collapse fuels Australian dominance

The Indian top-order faltered yet again, with Abhimanyu Easwaran (17) and Sai Sudharsan (3) failing to provide stability. Australia A's disciplined pace attack, led by Nathan McAndrew (2/22) and Beau Webster (2/14), wreaked havoc, leaving India A clinging to a slender 11-run lead with five wickets down.

Jurel and Reddy provide late resistance

Indian bowlers fight back with fiery spells

Earlier, India A's pacers shone brightly, with Prasidh Krishna’s 4/50 and Mukesh Kumar’s 3/41 helping dismiss Australia A for 223. Marcus Harris led Australia’s charge with a gritty 74, while Rocchiccioli’s late fireworks (35 off 28 balls) pushed the visitors to a valuable first-innings lead of 62 runs.

India A’s batting frailties exposed

In response, India A's batters once again faltered. Easwaran's misjudged shot and Padikkal's early exit (1) highlighted their struggles against the swinging ball. With Rahul's misstep compounding their misery, the side faces an uphill task to avoid a series sweep after losing the opening match by seven wickets.

Australia A vs India A 2nd unofficial Test full scorecards

India A 2nd Innings Batting Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Abhimanyu Easwaran c Rocchiccioli b McAndrew 17 31 2 0 54.83 KL Rahul b Rocchiccioli 10 44 0 0 22.72 Sai Sudharsan c Bancroft b Webster 3 8 0 0 37.5 Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) lbw b McAndrew 11 20 1 0 55 Devdutt Padikkal c McSweeney b Webster 1 19 0 0 5.26 Dhruv Jurel † not out 19 47 1 0 40.42 Nitish Kumar Reddy not out 9 19 1 0 47.36 Extras (lb 1, nb 2) 3 Total 31 Ov (RR: 2.35) 73/5 Bowling O M R W ECON NB Scott Boland 9 3 18 0 2 2 Nathan McAndrew 8 2 22 2 2.75 0 Beau Webster 7 3 14 2 2 0 Corey Rocchiccioli 7 1 18 1 2.57 0

Australia A 1st Innings Batting Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate Nathan McSweeney (c) c Rahul b Mukesh Kumar 14 30 1 0 46.66 Marcus Harris c †Jurel b Prasidh Krishna 74 138 5 0 53.62 Cameron Bancroft c Kotian b Ahmed 3 22 0 0 13.63 Sam Konstas lbw b Ahmed 3 18 0 0 16.66 Oliver Davies c Mukesh Kumar b Prasidh Krishna 13 20 1 0 65 Beau Webster c Rahul b Mukesh Kumar 5 16 0 0 31.25 Jimmy Peirson † c †Jurel b Prasidh Krishna 30 70 5 0 42.85 Nathan McAndrew not out 26 36 2 0 72.22 Scott Boland c Easwaran b Prasidh Krishna 0 1 0 0 0 Corey Rocchiccioli c †Jurel b Mukesh Kumar 35 28 3 2 125 Michael Neser absent hurt - - - - - Extras (b 8, lb 6, nb 6) 20 Total 62.1 Ov (RR: 3.58) 223 Bowling Over Maiden Runs Wickets Economy NB Mukesh Kumar 16.1 3 41 3 2.53 0 Khaleel Ahmed 15 2 56 2 3.73 5 Prasidh Krishna 16 6 50 4 3.12 0 Nitish Kumar Reddy 7 0 28 0 4 0 Tanush Kotian 8 0 34 0 4.25 1