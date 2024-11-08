AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI highlights: Haris Rauf stars in Pakistan's 9 wickets win

Pakistan levelled the three-match One Day International series after beating Australia by 9 wickets in the second game at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday. Chasing a modest 164-run target, Pakistan openers - Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique - put up a 137-run stand in just over 20 overs before Zampa got rid of Saim, who scored 82 runs off 71 balls.

ALSO READ: South Africa vs India 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming Saim hit five fours and six sixes during his blistering knock. Abdullah Shafique was joined by Babar Azam in the middle after he lost his opening partner. Babar and Abdullah saw Pakistan off to a series levelling victory as the visitors chased down the target with over 23 overs to spare.

Pakistan's innings full scorecard

Pakistan (T: 164 runs from 50 ovs) Batting Dismissals R B M 4s 6s SR Saim Ayub c Hazlewood b Zampa 82 71 91 5 6 115.49 Abdullah Shafique not out 64 69 114 4 3 92.75 Babar Azam not out 15 20 22 0 1 75 Extras (lb 1, nb 1, w 6) 8 Total 26.3 Ov (RR: 6.37) 169/1 Bowling O M R W ECON WD NB Mitchell Starc 4 1 28 0 7 2 0 Josh Hazlewood 7 0 37 0 5.28 0 1 Pat Cummins 7 1 35 0 5 0 0 Adam Zampa 6.3 1 44 1 6.76 0 0 Aaron Hardie 2 0 24 0 12 0 0

Rauf’s pace wrecks Australia

Haris Rauf unleashed a devastating five-wicket haul, dismantling Australia for just 163 in the second one-day international against Pakistan. His fiery figures of 5-29 came from relentless pace and precision, leaving the Australian batting line-up in tatters.

Rizwan shines behind the stumps

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan played a pivotal role, claiming five catches—four off Rauf’s deliveries. Rizwan nearly made it six but dropped a top-edge from Adam Zampa, who eventually fell as the last man at 18.

Afridi’s power-play brilliance

Shaheen Shah Afridi set the tone early with a double strike in the power play, trapping Jake Fraser-McGurk leg before wicket and dismissing Matt Short, who was caught at covers after a dropped chance earlier. Afridi’s final figures of 3-26 underlined his impact.

Australia struggles to steady the ship

Steve Smith’s measured 35 off 48 balls was the only resistance against Pakistan’s relentless pace attack. His dismissal, chasing a wide short ball from Mohammad Hasnain, further deepened Australia’s woes.

Late cameos fall short

Adam Zampa’s late flourish with a six and a four off Naseem Shah helped Australia limp past 150, but Rauf returned to clean up the middle and lower order, ensuring no dramatic recovery.

Key changes ahead of Perth finale