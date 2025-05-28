SA20 Season 3 sets record growth in stadium attendance, global broadcast

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG skipper Pant fined for slow over rate third time this season The third edition of the SA20 has delivered its most successful season yet, breaking multiple records across live attendance, television viewership, and digital reach. With more than 400,000 fans attending matches across six venues, Season 3 was officially the best-attended in the league's history. A 70 per cent rise in sold-out fixtures, including a packed house for the Final for a third consecutive year, highlighted the competition's growing popularity. MI Cape Town, crowned champions this season, added to the historic tone by selling out all five home games at Newlands — a league first. The SA20 also hit a major milestone, selling its one-millionth ticket during a clash between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Wanderers.

Television and digital reach break new ground

The league’s broadcast success was equally staggering. According to Nielsen Sports SA, SuperSport’s viewership figures soared by 47 per cent, reflecting the collaboration between the broadcaster and the league to attract new fans. The opening game of the season — MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape — was the most-watched opener ever. Viewership of the Final jumped by 72 per cent from Season 2, as fans tuned in to see MI Cape Town lift the trophy. International audiences across India, the UK, the US, and Africa grew by 37 per cent, solidifying SA20’s stature as a top-tier global T20 league.

Digital, media and fan engagement soar

Digital engagement also witnessed a boom. The league reported a 62 per cent rise in total social media followers, while video views grew by 93 per cent. Franchise pages gained 87 per cent more followers, and web traffic spiked by 233 per cent from last year. Media presence expanded as well, with media value increasing 30 per cent in South Africa and a massive 96 per cent in India. Commissioner Graeme Smith called the growth “game-changing” and credited the fans, franchises, and partners for their shared passion.

Strong social impact and youth focus

Season 3 also highlighted SA20’s commitment to social upliftment. Through its learnership programme, 26 young professionals gained hands-on experience, while a total of R630,000 was raised for the Laureus Sports for Good Foundation. The inaugural Schools SA20, featuring over 600 schools, concluded with Steyn City and Bishops Diocesan College winning the girls’ and boys’ finals. The league also awarded full scholarships to two standout Grade 7 cricketers.

Looking ahead to Season 4

Planning is already under way for Season 4, which begins on December 26, 2025. Smith said fans can expect fresh announcements on player auctions and fixtures soon, promising another memorable season for one of the world’s fastest-growing T20 leagues.