IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Delhi stadium stats
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are gearing up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 68 of IPL 2025, scheduled for Sunday, May 25, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This clash marks the final league fixture for both sides and is essentially a dead rubber, with neither team in contention for the playoffs.
It has been a disappointing season for the defending champions KKR. Despite entering the tournament with a refreshed squad, they struggled to gain consistency. With just five victories and six defeats from their 13 matches, the team couldn’t build the momentum needed to secure a top-four finish and will end their campaign on a low note.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a similarly underwhelming journey. Positioned eighth on the points table, SRH also failed to make a serious push for qualification. However, under the leadership of Pat Cummins, the team has shown signs of improvement, winning their last two games and finishing the season on a relatively positive note.
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: Pitch Report for KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025
The surface at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is likely to be slow, offering assistance to spinners because of its dry nature and occasional grassy areas. Bowlers who rely on variation and flight could find success here. Additionally, dew is expected to influence the latter half of the match, which might lead the captain winning the toss to choose bowling first to take advantage of easier chasing conditions. Weather-wise, conditions are expected to remain clear throughout the day, with no forecast of rain, ensuring an uninterrupted game for both teams in this final league clash of IPL 2025.
Recent Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium
The most recent mat at the Arun jaitley Stadium in Delhi was between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings where the Men in Pink came out as comfortable winners in the end, beating MS Dhoni's CSK by 56 wickets.
Other Key Stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
| Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats
| Category
| Statistic
| Matches Played
| 95
| Matches Won Batting First
| 45 (47.37%)
| Matches Won Batting Second
| 49 (51.58%)
| Matches Won Winning Toss
| 48 (50.53%)
| Matches Won Losing Toss
| 46 (48.42%)
| Matches with No Result
| 1 (1.05%)
| Highest Individual Score
| 128 – Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
| Best Bowling Figures
| 5/13 – Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians) vs DC (2011)
| Highest Team Total
| 266/7 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (2024)
| Lowest Team Total
| 83 – Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (2013)
| Highest Successful Run Chase
| 205/0 – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (2025)
| Average Runs per Wicket
| 27.81
| Average Runs per Over
| 8.58
| Average Score Batting First
| 168.46