Home / Cricket / News / IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Delhi stadium stats

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Delhi stadium stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a similarly underwhelming journey. Positioned eighth on the points table, SRH also failed to make a serious push for qualification.

KKR vs SRH
KKR vs SRH
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are gearing up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 68 of IPL 2025, scheduled for Sunday, May 25, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This clash marks the final league fixture for both sides and is essentially a dead rubber, with neither team in contention for the playoffs. 
 
It has been a disappointing season for the defending champions KKR. Despite entering the tournament with a refreshed squad, they struggled to gain consistency. With just five victories and six defeats from their 13 matches, the team couldn’t build the momentum needed to secure a top-four finish and will end their campaign on a low note.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a similarly underwhelming journey. Positioned eighth on the points table, SRH also failed to make a serious push for qualification. However, under the leadership of Pat Cummins, the team has shown signs of improvement, winning their last two games and finishing the season on a relatively positive note. 
 
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: Pitch Report for KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025

Also Read

GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE IPL 2025: MS Dhoni wins last toss as captain; CSK to bat first vs GT

Every year is a new challenge: Dhoni ahead of last IPL 2025 game for CSK

IPL 2025 Today's Match: GT vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: GT-CSK pitch report, highest score, Narendra Modi Stadium stats

IPL 2025: GT vs CSK playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

 
The surface at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is likely to be slow, offering assistance to spinners because of its dry nature and occasional grassy areas. Bowlers who rely on variation and flight could find success here. Additionally, dew is expected to influence the latter half of the match, which might lead the captain winning the toss to choose bowling first to take advantage of easier chasing conditions. Weather-wise, conditions are expected to remain clear throughout the day, with no forecast of rain, ensuring an uninterrupted game for both teams in this final league clash of IPL 2025.
 
Recent Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium
 
The most recent mat at the Arun jaitley Stadium in Delhi was between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings where the Men in Pink came out as comfortable winners in the end, beating MS Dhoni's CSK by 56 wickets. 
 
Other Key Stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 
Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats
Category Statistic
Matches Played 95
Matches Won Batting First 45 (47.37%)
Matches Won Batting Second 49 (51.58%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 48 (50.53%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 46 (48.42%)
Matches with No Result 1 (1.05%)
Highest Individual Score 128 – Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
Best Bowling Figures 5/13 – Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians) vs DC (2011)
Highest Team Total 266/7 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (2024)
Lowest Team Total 83 – Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (2013)
Highest Successful Run Chase 205/0 – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (2025)
Average Runs per Wicket 27.81
Average Runs per Over 8.58
Average Score Batting First 168.46
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Spinner Shoaib Bashir shines as England thrash Zimbabwe in one-off Test

Sarfaraz Khan dropped! Here's what Agarkar said on Sarfaraz's exclusion

Is Md Shami's snub from the England series the end of his red-ball career?

I played with him at KKR: Morgan after Gill named new India Test captain

Sai to Krishna: Morgan's Indian picks to watch out for IND vs ENG Tests

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersT20 cricket

First Published: May 25 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story