WATCH: Shubman Gill breaks silence after becoming new Indian Test captain

Shubman Gill has officially been appointed the captain of India’s Test team for the upcoming series against England, marking a significant step in his cricketing journey. Taking over from Rohit Sharma—who recently retired from the format—Gill expressed his immense pride and called the opportunity a "massive responsibility."

Shubman Gill expressed his emotions about being named India’s new Test captain, calling the moment both humbling and significant. Speaking in a video shared by the BCCI, Gill said, “As a child, the dream was always to represent India, especially in Test cricket. Being named captain is not just a big honour—it’s something I’ve aspired to since I first picked up a bat. I’m aware of the responsibilities that come with it.”

"It is definitely overwhelming. When everyone starts playing, it is the dream to not only play for India but play Test cricket for India for a very long time. To be able to get this opportunity is a great honour and a responsibility too. I am looking forward for this exciting opportunity and I think the England series is a very good opportunity." he said.

Speaking about his leadership approach, Gill emphasized the importance of understanding each player's individuality and knowing when to intervene or give space.

"As a captain, a leader should be able to know when to step in but also when to give space to the players, because everyone has kind of had a different life and grown up differently. Everyone has a different personality, so a good leader should always be able to know what makes his players to be able to have the best performance or the best outcome."

"That is always exciting to be able to have those conversations with the players, to be able to know them on a deeper level than just cricket, because then you're really able to know what can get the best out of them." he added.

Rishabh Pant will serve as his deputy for the series, bringing leadership depth to the squad. Gill, who has featured both as an opener and at No. 3 for India in Tests, now assumes a pivotal role at just 25 years of age.

Why Gill Was Chosen: Chief Selector Agarkar Explains

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar shed light on the decision behind Gill’s elevation, emphasizing long-term planning. “Over the past year, we’ve evaluated several options. Shubman has shown growth both on and off the field, and we’ve received positive feedback from the dressing room. Though young, he’s maturing rapidly. We’re not selecting him just for a series or two—we see leadership potential for the future,” Agarkar stated.

Gill's Previous Captaincy Experience

While this marks his first stint leading the Test side, Gill has already experienced leadership within the Indian team setup. He led India to a 4-1 T20I series win in Zimbabwe last year and served as vice-captain during India's victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai.

In red-ball cricket, Gill has made 32 appearances, scoring 1893 runs at an average of 35.1, including five centuries and seven half-centuries. His leadership in the IPL has also drawn praise—currently captaining the Gujarat Titans, Gill has steered them to the top of the IPL 2025 table and into the playoffs. Team insiders credit him for his tactical sharpness, composed demeanor, and strong communication with players and staff.

Squad Changes: Nair Returns, Shami Misses Out

India’s Test squad also sees the return of Karun Nair, making a comeback after a seven-year absence. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and young batter B Sai Sudharsan have earned their maiden Test call-ups following impressive domestic performances.

Notably absent from the squad is senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami. According to Agarkar, Shami has yet to regain full fitness to meet the demands of Test cricket.