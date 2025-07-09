SA20 Season 4: Full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming details

- MI Cape Town
- Paarl Royals
- Joburg Super Kings
- Pretoria Capitals
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape
- Durban’s Super Giants
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time (SA)
|Time (IST)
|26 Dec 2025
|Friday
|MICT vs DSG
|Newlands
|17:30
|21:00
|27 Dec 2025
|Saturday
|PC vs JSK
|Centurion
|13:00
|16:30
|27 Dec 2025
|Saturday
|PR vs SEC
|Boland Park
|17:30
|21:00
|28 Dec 2025
|Sunday
|DSG vs MICT
|Kingsmead
|15:30
|19:00
|29 Dec 2025
|Monday
|SEC vs PC
|St George's Park
|17:30
|21:00
|30 Dec 2025
|Tuesday
|DSG vs JSK
|Kingsmead
|17:30
|21:00
|31 Dec 2025
|Wednesday
|SEC vs PR
|St George's Park
|13:00
|16:30
|31 Dec 2025
|Wednesday
|MICT vs JSK
|Newlands
|17:30
|21:00
|1 Jan 2026
|Thursday
|JSK vs DSG
|Wanderers
|17:30
|21:00
|2 Jan 2026
|Friday
|PR vs MICT
|Boland Park
|17:30
|21:00
|3 Jan 2026
|Saturday
|JSK vs SEC
|Wanderers
|13:00
|16:30
|3 Jan 2026
|Saturday
|PC vs DSG
|Centurion
|17:30
|21:00
|4 Jan 2026
|Sunday
|MICT vs PR
|Newlands
|15:30
|19:00
|5 Jan 2026
|Monday
|PC vs SEC
|Centurion
|17:30
|21:00
|6 Jan 2026
|Tuesday
|MICT vs JSK
|Newlands
|17:30
|21:00
|7 Jan 2026
|Wednesday
|DSG vs PR
|Kingsmead
|17:30
|21:00
|8 Jan 2026
|Thursday
|JSK vs PR
|Wanderers
|17:30
|21:00
|9 Jan 2026
|Friday
|DSG vs SEC
|Kingsmead
|17:30
|21:00
|10 Jan 2026
|Saturday
|PR vs PC
|Boland Park
|13:00
|16:30
|10 Jan 2026
|Saturday
|JSK vs MICT
|Wanderers
|17:30
|21:00
|11 Jan 2026
|Sunday
|SEC vs DSG
|St George's Park
|15:30
|19:00
|12 Jan 2026
|Monday
|PC vs MICT
|Centurion
|17:30
|21:00
|13 Jan 2026
|Tuesday
|PR vs DSG
|Boland Park
|17:30
|21:00
|14 Jan 2026
|Wednesday
|SEC vs JSK
|St George's Park
|17:30
|21:00
|15 Jan 2026
|Thursday
|PC vs PR
|Centurion
|17:30
|21:00
|16 Jan 2026
|Friday
|MICT vs SEC
|Newlands
|17:30
|21:00
|17 Jan 2026
|Saturday
|DSG vs JSK
|Kingsmead
|13:00
|16:30
|17 Jan 2026
|Saturday
|JSK vs PC
|Wanderers
|17:30
|21:00
|18 Jan 2026
|Sunday
|SEC vs MICT
|St George's Park
|15:30
|19:00
|19 Jan 2026
|Monday
|PR vs JSK
|Boland Park
|17:30
|21:00
|21 Jan 2026
|Wednesday
|Qualifier 1
|TBC
|17:30
|21:00
|22 Jan 2026
|Thursday
|Eliminator
|TBC
|17:30
|21:00
|23 Jan 2026
|Friday
|Qualifier 2
|TBC
|17:30
|21:00
|25 Jan 2026
|Sunday
|Final
|TBC
|15:30
|19:00
SA20 Season 4: Live streaming and telecast details
