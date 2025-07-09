SA20 Season 4: Full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming details

South Africa’s premier T20 franchise competition — the SA20 — is all set to return for its fourth season, with action officially getting underway on Friday, December 26, 2025, at Cape Town’s scenic Newlands Stadium. The curtain-raiser promises a mouth-watering contest between defending champions MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants, marking the beginning of what promises to be another thrilling edition of the league.

ALSO READ: England vs India 3rd Test Playing 11, live toss time, ENG vs IND streaming Organised in a special window to coincide with the festive season and school holidays, SA20 Season 4 is packed with high-voltage matchups and a fan-first calendar. In a significant expansion of its festive programming, the league will feature New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day fixtures for the first time, aiming to embed itself in South Africa’s and global cricket fans’ holiday traditions.

SA20 Season 4: Teams MI Cape Town

Paarl Royals

Joburg Super Kings

Pretoria Capitals

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Durban’s Super Giants SA20 Season 4: Format The SA20 follows an Indian Premier League (IPL)-like format, where each team faces the others twice in the league stage, with the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs. The top two teams in the points table face each other in Qualifier 1, where the winner directly qualifies for the final, while the losing side goes to Qualifier 2. The teams finishing third and fourth in the points table play the Eliminator, where the winning team qualifies for Qualifier 2, while the loser is eliminated. The two teams in Qualifier 2 then face each other, with the winning team joining the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final, while the losing side is eliminated.

SA20 Season 4: Full schedule Date Day Match Venue Time (SA) Time (IST) 26 Dec 2025 Friday MICT vs DSG Newlands 17:30 21:00 27 Dec 2025 Saturday PC vs JSK Centurion 13:00 16:30 27 Dec 2025 Saturday PR vs SEC Boland Park 17:30 21:00 28 Dec 2025 Sunday DSG vs MICT Kingsmead 15:30 19:00 29 Dec 2025 Monday SEC vs PC St George's Park 17:30 21:00 30 Dec 2025 Tuesday DSG vs JSK Kingsmead 17:30 21:00 31 Dec 2025 Wednesday SEC vs PR St George's Park 13:00 16:30 31 Dec 2025 Wednesday MICT vs JSK Newlands 17:30 21:00 1 Jan 2026 Thursday JSK vs DSG Wanderers 17:30 21:00 2 Jan 2026 Friday PR vs MICT Boland Park 17:30 21:00 3 Jan 2026 Saturday JSK vs SEC Wanderers 13:00 16:30 3 Jan 2026 Saturday PC vs DSG Centurion 17:30 21:00 4 Jan 2026 Sunday MICT vs PR Newlands 15:30 19:00 5 Jan 2026 Monday PC vs SEC Centurion 17:30 21:00 6 Jan 2026 Tuesday MICT vs JSK Newlands 17:30 21:00 7 Jan 2026 Wednesday DSG vs PR Kingsmead 17:30 21:00 8 Jan 2026 Thursday JSK vs PR Wanderers 17:30 21:00 9 Jan 2026 Friday DSG vs SEC Kingsmead 17:30 21:00 10 Jan 2026 Saturday PR vs PC Boland Park 13:00 16:30 10 Jan 2026 Saturday JSK vs MICT Wanderers 17:30 21:00 11 Jan 2026 Sunday SEC vs DSG St George's Park 15:30 19:00 12 Jan 2026 Monday PC vs MICT Centurion 17:30 21:00 13 Jan 2026 Tuesday PR vs DSG Boland Park 17:30 21:00 14 Jan 2026 Wednesday SEC vs JSK St George's Park 17:30 21:00 15 Jan 2026 Thursday PC vs PR Centurion 17:30 21:00 16 Jan 2026 Friday MICT vs SEC Newlands 17:30 21:00 17 Jan 2026 Saturday DSG vs JSK Kingsmead 13:00 16:30 17 Jan 2026 Saturday JSK vs PC Wanderers 17:30 21:00 18 Jan 2026 Sunday SEC vs MICT St George's Park 15:30 19:00 19 Jan 2026 Monday PR vs JSK Boland Park 17:30 21:00 21 Jan 2026 Wednesday Qualifier 1 TBC 17:30 21:00 22 Jan 2026 Thursday Eliminator TBC 17:30 21:00 23 Jan 2026 Friday Qualifier 2 TBC 17:30 21:00 25 Jan 2026 Sunday Final TBC 15:30 19:00

SA20 Season 4: Live streaming and telecast details When will Season 4 of SA20 begin? The first match of SA20 Season 4 will be played on Friday, December 26, 2025. Who will play in the opening fixture of SA20 Season 4? Defending champions MI Cape Town will face Paarl Royals in the opening fixture of SA20 Season 4. When will the playoffs of SA20 Season 4 begin? The playoffs of SA20 Season 4 will begin on Wednesday, January 26, 2026. When will the final of SA20 Season 4 be played? The final of SA20 Season 4 will be played on Sunday, January 25, 2026.