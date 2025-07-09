England vs India 3rd Test Playing 11, live toss time, ENG vs IND streaming

The Indian cricket team—buoyed by a remarkable turnaround in the five-match series against England—will aim to take a 2-1 lead when Shubman Gill's men take on the Three Lions in the third Test, starting July 10 at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

India levelled the series at Edgbaston after thrashing the hosts by 336 runs—despite missing the services of pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah.

However, that won't be the case for the third Test, as the India captain confirmed Bumrah’s availability for the Lord's Test after the conclusion of the second Test.

With Bumrah set to return to India's Playing XI, it will be interesting to see whom he replaces in the line-up.

As Nitish Kumar Reddy failed to make an impact at Edgbaston with either bat or ball, it would not be a surprise if he makes way for Bumrah in the Playing XI. England vs India 3rd Test Playing 11 prediction India playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj England playing 11 (probables): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue/Shoaib Bashir

England vs India Head-to-Head (Tests) Matches played: 138

England won: 52

India won: 36

Drawn: 50 India Squad for Test Series vs England: Captain: Shubman Gill Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant Other players: Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Karun Nair

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Ravindra Jadeja

Dhruv Jurel (wk)

Washington Sundar

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav England Squad for Test Series vs India: Captain: Ben Stokes Other players: Shoaib Bashir

Jacob Bethell

Harry Brook

Brydon Carse

Sam Cook

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Jamie Overton

Ollie Pope

Joe Root

Jamie Smith (wk)

Josh Tongue

Chris Woakes

Jofra Archer

India vs England 3rd Test Playing 11, IND vs ENG live toss time, live streaming and telecast When will the India vs England 3rd Test take place? The third Test between India and England will begin on July 10. What is the venue of the England vs India 3rd Test? London's Lords cricket stadium will host the ENG vs IND 3rd Test match. At what time will the India vs England 3rd Test begin? India vs England 3rd Test will begin at 3:30 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). At what time will the India vs England live toss take place on July 10?