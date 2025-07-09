Home / Cricket / News / England vs India 3rd Test Playing 11, live toss time, ENG vs IND streaming

ENG vs IND Playing 11 prediction: As Nitish Kumar Reddy failed to make an impact at Edgbaston with either bat or ball, it would not be a surprise if he makes way for Bumrah in the Playing XI.

The Indian cricket team—buoyed by a remarkable turnaround in the five-match series against England—will aim to take a 2-1 lead when Shubman Gill's men take on the Three Lions in the third Test, starting July 10 at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
 
India levelled the series at Edgbaston after thrashing the hosts by 336 runs—despite missing the services of pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah.
 
However, that won't be the case for the third Test, as the India captain confirmed Bumrah’s availability for the Lord's Test after the conclusion of the second Test.
 
With Bumrah set to return to India's Playing XI, it will be interesting to see whom he replaces in the line-up.
 
As Nitish Kumar Reddy failed to make an impact at Edgbaston with either bat or ball, it would not be a surprise if he makes way for Bumrah in the Playing XI. 
 
England vs India 3rd Test Playing 11 prediction
 
India playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
 
England playing 11 (probables): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue/Shoaib Bashir
 

England vs India Head-to-Head (Tests)

  • Matches played: 138
  • England won: 52
  • India won: 36
  • Drawn: 50
 
India Squad for Test Series vs England:
 
Captain: Shubman Gill
Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant
 
Other players:
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • KL Rahul
  • Sai Sudharsan
  • Abhimanyu Easwaran
  • Karun Nair
  • Nitish Kumar Reddy
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Dhruv Jurel (wk)
  • Washington Sundar
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Prasidh Krishna
  • Akash Deep
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • Kuldeep Yadav
 
England Squad for Test Series vs India: 
Captain: Ben Stokes
 
Other players:
  • Shoaib Bashir
  • Jacob Bethell
  • Harry Brook
  • Brydon Carse
  • Sam Cook
  • Zak Crawley
  • Ben Duckett
  • Jamie Overton
  • Ollie Pope
  • Joe Root
  • Jamie Smith (wk)
  • Josh Tongue
  • Chris Woakes
  • Jofra Archer
 

India vs England 3rd Test Playing 11, IND vs ENG live toss time, live streaming and telecast

 
When will the India vs England 3rd Test take place?
 
The third Test between India and England will begin on July 10.
 
What is the venue of the England vs India 3rd Test?
 
London's Lords cricket stadium will host the ENG vs IND 3rd Test match.
 
At what time will the India vs England 3rd Test begin?
 
India vs England 3rd Test will begin at 3:30 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).
 
At what time will the India vs England live toss take place on July 10?
 
The Live toss for the second Test between India's Shubman Gill and England's Ben Stokes will take place at 3 PM IST. 
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs England 3rd Test in India?
 
Sony Sports Network will live telecast the India vs England 3rd Test in India. Sony Sports 2 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will provide the commentary of ENG vs IND 2nd Test in English language, while Sony Sports 3 in Hindi Language.
 
How can fans watch the IND vs ENG 3rd Test for free in India?
 
JioHotstar will live stream the India vs England 3rd Test in India for free.
 

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

