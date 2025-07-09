Home / Cricket / News / Archer back after 4 years as ENG announces playing 11 for 3rd Test vs IND

Archer back after 4 years as ENG announces playing 11 for 3rd Test vs IND

England have recalled their ace pacer for the Lord's Test in hopes of regaining the lead in the series

Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
England have officially named their playing 11 for the all-important third Test against India at Lord’s, and the big headline is the return of Jofra Archer to the Test fold after a four-year absence. The pace sensation last featured in the format in February 2021, coincidentally against the same opponent—India. This marks a significant moment in Archer’s journey, who has battled a series of elbow and back injuries that have kept him out of red-ball cricket since then. His comeback adds a fiery dimension to an England attack looking to bounce back after a crushing defeat in Birmingham. 

Tongue makes way as England look to strike back

The only change in England’s 11 sees Archer replacing Josh Tongue, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in its Wednesday release. The rest of the side remains unchanged as the hosts aim to reclaim the lead in a series currently level at 1-1. The Lord’s surface is expected to offer pace and movement, a factor that likely influenced the decision to unleash Archer, who made his debut in the 2019 Ashes and has since taken 42 wickets from 13 Tests at an average of just over 31.

High stakes in Lord’s showdown

After losing the opening Test in Leeds, India stormed back to level the series with a 336-run rout of England at Edgbaston. England captain Ben Stokes and his side now hope that Archer’s inclusion will tilt the scales in their favour at a venue known for its historic duels. Team management believes the speedster’s pace, aggression, and ability to extract bounce could be decisive on the spicy Lord’s track.

England playing 11 for 3rd Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Phil Salt's bat deemed legal after initially failing 'gauge test' in IPL

ICC Test rankings: Shubman Gill leaps to sixth spot; Brook returns to top

ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Will Atkinson, Archer make it to England's Playing 11?

Atherton slams Stokes' form, backs Archer-Atkinson for Lord's Test

Tennis players handle pressure that's comparable to IND-PAK games: Kohli

Topics :India cricket teamEngland cricket teamIndia vs EnglandICC World Test ChampionshipTest CricketJofra Archer

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story