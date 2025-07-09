Archer back after 4 years as ENG announces playing 11 for 3rd Test vs IND

ALSO READ: ICC Test rankings: Shubman Gill leaps to sixth spot; Brook returns to top England have officially named their playing 11 for the all-important third Test against India at Lord’s, and the big headline is the return of Jofra Archer to the Test fold after a four-year absence. The pace sensation last featured in the format in February 2021, coincidentally against the same opponent—India. This marks a significant moment in Archer’s journey, who has battled a series of elbow and back injuries that have kept him out of red-ball cricket since then. His comeback adds a fiery dimension to an England attack looking to bounce back after a crushing defeat in Birmingham.

Tongue makes way as England look to strike back The only change in England’s 11 sees Archer replacing Josh Tongue, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in its Wednesday release. The rest of the side remains unchanged as the hosts aim to reclaim the lead in a series currently level at 1-1. The Lord’s surface is expected to offer pace and movement, a factor that likely influenced the decision to unleash Archer, who made his debut in the 2019 Ashes and has since taken 42 wickets from 13 Tests at an average of just over 31.