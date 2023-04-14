Home / Cricket / News / Shubman Gill will dominate world cricket for next decade: Matthew Hayden

"Some of the shots that he played were pleasing to the eyes. He's such a class player and he's going to dominate world cricket for the next decade or so"

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 2:41 PM IST
With a penchant for making big scores, the supremely gifted Shubman Gill is set to dominate world cricket for the next decade, feels legendary Australian opener Matthew Hayden.

The 23-year-old Gill, who has already scored two hundreds in Tests, four in ODIs and one in T20 Internationals, once again showed his class en route to a sublime 67 off 49 balls in Gujarat Titans' six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Hayden is one of the many to have been impressed by Gill's ability to control the proceedings.

Speaking to Star Sports, Hayden said, "Gujarat Titans needed someone to take responsibility and bat deep in this run chase against a quality Punjab Kings bowling attack, and Shubman Gill did just that.

"Some of the shots that he played were pleasing to the eyes. He's such a class player and he's going to dominate world cricket for the next decade or so."

From GT's point of view, it was extremely important that Gill stayed on till the end, especially after the dismissal of captain Hardik Pandya with the team still 48 runs away from victory in 34 balls.

Gill's innings contained seven fours and a six.

In what looked like an easy run chase for a star-studded Gujarat Titans batting line-up, the defending champions faced a late scare in Mohali.

However, the 'ice cool' Rahul Tewatia and seasoned campaigner David Miller finished the game for their team with a ball to spare.

For the young opener Gill, it was his second fifty of IPL 2023.

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 2:12 PM IST

