Ranchi was special: Virat Kohli picks his best knock after series win vs SA

Kohli admitted that the Ranchi hundred held deeper meaning, especially since he had not played competitive cricket since the Australia tour.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 9:47 PM IST
Virat Kohli was at his candid best after receiving the Player of the Series award for his stellar performances against South Africa, where he struck two centuries and an unbeaten 65 across the three ODIs. India sealed the decider in Vishakhapatnam with a commanding nine-wicket victory, clinching the three-match series 2-1, and Kohli’s consistency was central to that triumph.
 
Speaking after the win, Kohli opened up about his mindset and the emotions behind his standout knocks, revealing that his century in Ranchi was his favourite of the series.
 
“Ranchi Was Very Special for Me”
 
Kohli admitted that the Ranchi hundred held deeper meaning, especially since he had not played competitive cricket since the Australia tour.
 
“The first one at Ranchi, because I hadn't played a game since Australia. Just how your energy is on the day, Ranchi is very special for me and I'm very grateful as to how these three games have gone,” he said.
 
The innings was a statement of rhythm and renewal for a batter rediscovering his flow. Kohli spoke about feeling mentally liberated throughout the series. 
 
“Honestly, playing the way I have in the series is the most satisfying thing for me. I feel really free in my mind. I haven't played like this in 2-3 years.”
 
His fluent strokeplay translated into match-defining contributions, giving India stability at the top order and reinforcing his reputation as a big-match performer.
 
Rediscovering Freedom and Form
 
Kohli also reflected on the mental battles that come with a long career.
 
“When you play for that long, 15-16 years, you do doubt yourself… It’s a whole journey of getting better and getting better as a person along the way.”
 
He highlighted how batting with freedom unlocks additional gears in his game.
 
“When I play freely, I know I can hit sixes. There's always levels you can unlock.”
 
His knocks across the series were testimony to that clarity.
 
Commitment to the Team
 
Kohli praised the team’s hunger, especially heading into the series decider.
 
“When it's 1-1, we want to do something special for the team… That’s why we have played for the team for so long.”
 
With India’s emphatic 9-wicket win and Kohli’s Player of the Series honour, the star batter’s return to peak form signals ominous signs for future opponents.

Topics :Virat KohliIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket team

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

