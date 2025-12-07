Home / Cricket / News / Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar visit Simhachalam Temple in Vizag to pray

Team India defeated South Africa by nine wickets, sealing the series 2-1 with a dominant win in the final match in Vizag

Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar
Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 10:19 PM IST
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, his family members, all-rounder Washington Sundar, and others offered prayers at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple here on Sunday, an official of the temple body said.

Team India defeated South Africa by nine wickets, sealing the series 2-1 with a dominant win in the final match at the Andhra Cricket Association-Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (ACAVDCA) Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 6.

Temple officials received Kohli and his family and escorted them for darshan. They first took part in the traditional Kappasthambham Alinganam (embracing the sacred pillar) ritual before proceeding to the deity's darshan.

Kohli visited the temple along with his family members and Team India representatives, the official told PTI, adding that scholars later chanted Veda Ashirvachanam to the sound of Nadaswaram after the darshan.

Later, priests honoured the visitors with the temple's Shesha Vasthram (sacred cloth) and presented them with the deity's portrait and prasadam on behalf of the Devasthanam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Virat Kohli India cricket team

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

