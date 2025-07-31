Home / Cricket / News / South Africa champions vs Australia champions LIVE SCORE, WCL 2025: Siddle strikes; de Villiers out
Live New Update

South Africa champions vs Australia champions LIVE SCORE, WCL 2025: Siddle strikes; de Villiers out

SA vs AUS 2nd semi-final LIVE SCORE: Peter Siddle gets the breakthrough for Australia as SA go 1 wicket down in the 2nd over.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
SACH vs AUCH
SACH vs AUCH

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The highly anticipated semi-final 2 of the World Championship of Legends 2025 is being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham today. In this knockout clash, South Africa Champions (SAC) go head-to-head with Australia Champions (AAC) for a coveted spot in the grand finale against Pakistan after India pulled out of the semis earlier.  South Africa skipper Aaron Phangiso has won the toss and elected to bat first on the day.
 
South Africa Champions have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament, finishing second in the group stage with four wins from five matches. Their dominant performances have made them strong contenders for the title, and they’ll be looking to carry that momentum into this crucial fixture.
 
On the other hand, Australia Champions had a mixed run during the league phase. They managed to secure only two wins out of five games but still claimed the third spot on the points table with five points. Despite their inconsistency, Australia has shown flashes of brilliance and will be aiming to rise to the occasion in this do-or-die match.
 
Interestingly, when these two teams last met in the league stage, the Proteas outclassed the Aussies with a commanding 95-run victory. With both sides hungry for a place in the final, fans can expect a thrilling encounter between cricketing legends under the lights at Edgbaston. 
 
South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions playing 11:
 
Australia Champions playing 11: Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk(w), Daniel Christian, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Peter Siddle, Brett Lee(c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve OKeefe
 
South Africa champions playing 11: AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Henry Davids, Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk(w), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso(c), Duanne Olivier
 
South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions semi-final live telecast: The live telecast for the World Championship legends semis will not be available in India.  South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions semi-final live streaming: The live telecast for the World Championship legends semis will be available on the FanCode app and website.
 

9:14 PM

South Africa champions v Australia champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 6 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 4 0 1 1 0; SA 19/1 after 3 overs; Van Wyk 1 (1) JJ Smuts 11 (13)
 
Brett Lee continues the attack for Australia and concedes 6 runs from the over.

9:09 PM

South Africa champions v Australia champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: ABD departs!

Over Summary 4 1 4 0 1 W; SA 13/1 after 2 overs; AB de Villiers 6 (4) JJ Smuts 6 (8)
 
Siddle into the attack for Australia
 
Ball 6- ABD loses his wicket as he is caught at long on on Siddle's delivery.
 
Ball 5 - A single towards mid on this time.
 
Ball 4 - He blocks the next ball coming onto him.
 
Ball 3 - The wide ball is followed by a one bounce FOUR by Smuts towards mid on. 
 
Ball 2 - He takes a single towards mid on.
 
Ball 1 - ABD gets FOUR down the ground.

9:04 PM

South Africa champions v Australia champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs in the over!

Over Summary 0 1 1 0 0 0; SA 2/0 after 1 over; AB de Villiers 1 (2) JJ Smuts 1 (5)
 
Brett Lee begins the attack for Australia
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a block
 
Ball 5 - Smuts blocks the ball again.
 
Ball 4 - Dot ball
 
Ball 3 - AB de Villiers gets off the mark too with a single towards long off.
 
Ball 2 - He gets off the mark with a single towards mid-wicket.
 
Ball 1 - Smuts leaves the first ball outside off stump

8:48 PM

South Africa champions v Australia champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Impact subs for the day!

Australia Champions Impact Subs: Moises Henriques, Rob Quiney, John Hastings
South Africa Champions Impact Subs: Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Hashim Amla, Richard Levi

8:31 PM

South Africa champions v Australia champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: South Africa's eleven!

SA playing 11: AB de Villiers(c), JJ Smuts, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk(w), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier

8:27 PM

South Africa champions v Australia champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia's playing 11!

Australia Champions playing 11: Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk(w), Daniel Christian, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Siddle, Brett Lee(c), Steve OKeefe

8:21 PM

South Africa champions v Australia champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SA opted to bat first!

South Africa Champions have won the toss and opted to bat first.

8:14 PM

South Africa champions v Australia champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss to take place as the crowd at Edgbaston looks forward to seeing their favourite cricket heroes from the past in action.

8:00 PM

South Africa champions v Australia champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SA topping the charts!

When it comes to taking wickets, SA Champions skipper Aaron Phangiso is the leading wicket taker at the moment with 9 wickets in 4 matches so far. 

7:49 PM

South Africa champions v Australia champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Will ABD strike again!

The star performer in the tournament, the highest run getter so far will be looking forward to hit another big knock tonight and take his team to the final.

7:38 PM

South Africa champions v Australia champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pakistan into the final!

Pakistan have booked their place into the final already after India decided to pull out of the semi-final clash against Pakistan in protest for the Pahalgam terror attack. This saw Pakistan straightaway book the final spot in the competition.

7:33 PM

South Africa champions v Australia champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Who will book final date tonight?

Hello and welcome to the live coverage for the 2nd semi-final of the World Championship of Legends. South Africa champions and Australia champions will lock horns at Edgbaston to book the final berth tonight against Pakistan. Toss to take place at 8:30 PM IST.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :T20 cricketSouth Africa cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News