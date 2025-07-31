South Africa champions vs Australia champions LIVE SCORE, WCL 2025: Siddle strikes; de Villiers out

The highly anticipated semi-final 2 of the World Championship of Legends 2025 is being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham today. In this knockout clash, South Africa Champions (SAC) go head-to-head with Australia Champions (AAC) for a coveted spot in the grand finale against Pakistan after India pulled out of the semis earlier. South Africa skipper Aaron Phangiso has won the toss and elected to bat first on the day.

South Africa Champions have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament, finishing second in the group stage with four wins from five matches. Their dominant performances have made them strong contenders for the title, and they’ll be looking to carry that momentum into this crucial fixture.

On the other hand, Australia Champions had a mixed run during the league phase. They managed to secure only two wins out of five games but still claimed the third spot on the points table with five points. Despite their inconsistency, Australia has shown flashes of brilliance and will be aiming to rise to the occasion in this do-or-die match.

ALSO READ: West Indies vs Pakistan T20Is full schedule, live time, streaming, telecast Interestingly, when these two teams last met in the league stage, the Proteas outclassed the Aussies with a commanding 95-run victory. With both sides hungry for a place in the final, fans can expect a thrilling encounter between cricketing legends under the lights at Edgbaston.

South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions playing 11:

Australia Champions playing 11: Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk(w), Daniel Christian, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Peter Siddle, Brett Lee(c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve OKeefe

South Africa champions playing 11: AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Henry Davids, Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk(w), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso(c), Duanne Olivier

South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions semi-final live telecast: The live telecast for the World Championship legends semis will not be available in India. South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions semi-final live streaming: The live telecast for the World Championship legends semis will be available on the FanCode app and website.