South Africa crush England to enter maiden ICC Women's World Cup final

South Africa Women stormed into their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup final with a commanding 125-run victory over England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. It was a complete all-round performance led by Laura Wolvaardt’s 169 and Marizanne Kapp’s five-wicket haul, as South Africa dismantled the defending champions to book a historic spot in the title clash.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final schedule, teams, venue, live streaming After being asked to bat first, South Africa piled up a daunting 319 for 7, and their bowlers then produced a clinical display to bowl out England for 194 in 42.3 overs. The win was South Africa’s first knockout triumph in World Cup history and possibly a gateway to their maiden ICC title. They will now sit back and wait for the semifinal 2 between India and Australia on Thursday to find out who their opponents in the final will be.

Wolvaardt’s majestic 169 powers South Africa past 300 Captain Laura Wolvaardt produced one of the greatest innings in Women’s World Cup history, smashing 169 off 143 balls, decorated with 20 fours and four sixes. Her control and composure anchored South Africa’s innings after early setbacks, with opener Tazmin Brits (45 off 65) providing valuable support in a 116-run stand for the first wicket. Despite quick middle-order wickets, Wolvaardt’s poise held the innings together. She found a late partner in Chloe Tryon (33 not out off 26), whose aggressive cameo pushed the total beyond 300. England’s bowlers struggled for breakthroughs, with only Sophie Ecclestone (4 for 44) posing consistent threats.

Kapp tears through England’s top order Defending a big total, Marizanne Kapp ripped through England’s top order in a fiery new-ball spell, dismissing Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley and Charlie Dean to finish with exceptional figures of 5 for 20 in 7 overs. Her accuracy and seam movement left England reeling at 1 for 3 within the first two overs, effectively ending the contest. England’s hopes briefly revived through a fighting 64 from captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and 50 from Alice Capsey, but once that partnership was broken, the lower order folded quickly. England collapse as South Africa bowlers dominate England, chasing 320, never recovered from the early collapse. From 1 for 3 to eventually being bowled out for 194, the innings lacked partnerships and momentum. Nadine de Klerk (2 for 24) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (1 for 40) offered solid support, ensuring that Kapp’s fiery spell translated into a decisive victory.

Linsey Smith (27 off 36) provided late resistance, but it was too little, too late. South Africa’s bowlers maintained discipline, with precise lengths and smart variations, not allowing England any breathing space. Wolvaardt reflects on her dream knock After being named Player of the Match, Laura Wolvaardt said the experience still felt “a bit unreal” and that scoring a century in a World Cup knockout was something she had dreamed of as a kid. She reflected on the solid start with Tazmin Brits and said they “knew the start would be crucial” against a quality English attack. Wolvaardt explained that her focus was to bat deep and “get to the 40th over,” allowing the middle order to accelerate later. She also admitted she enjoyed the leg-side boundaries towards the end but wanted to ensure stability through the innings.