Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / South Africa declares at 173-3 to set 298-run target for WI in 1st Test

South Africa declares at 173-3 to set 298-run target for WI in 1st Test

South Africa resumed Sunday on 30-0 from five overs in its second innings an overall lead of 154 and declared at 173-3 from 29 overs.

South Africa flag, Flag of South Africa
South Africa flag, Flag of South Africa (Photo: Wikimedia commons)
AP Port of Spain (Trinidad)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 10:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

South Africa set West Indies a target of 298 runs to win the rain-hit first test on the fifth and final day at Queen's Park Oval.

South Africa resumed Sunday on 30-0 from five overs in its second innings an overall lead of 154 and declared at 173-3 from 29 overs. Tristan Stubbs hit 68 and was bowled by Kemar Roach on the last ball before the declaration, which came in the morning session.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rain has affected every day so far, with only 15 overs bowled on the first day.

South Africa scored 357 in its first innings and West Indies 233.

The two-test series will be followed by three T20 games.

West Indies went into the series after losing 3-0 in England.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was crazy for cricket: Sourav

IND vs SL: Personnel changes will be made if needed, says Rohit post defeat

Indian top-order batters to get bowling chances: Bowling coach Bahutule

Retired players to enter IPL mega auction as uncapped players? Here's how

Gambhir praises India's tenacity, calls for improvement on turning pitches

Topics :CricketSouth Africa cricket teamWest Indies cricket team

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story