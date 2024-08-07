Fernando, Wellalage help Sri Lanka beat India in ODI series after 27 yrs

The Sri Lankan cricket team have defeated India in the third ODI match by runs to win the series 2-0. This will be Sri Lanka’s first ODI series win against the men in blue in 27 years. India last lost an ODI series against Sri Lanka in 1997. The first match of the three-match ODI series ended in a tie, while Sri Lanka won the second match by 32 runs.

In the third ODI, Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and invited the Indian team to bowl first. Openers Pathum Nissanka (45) and Avishka Fernando (96) gave the Lankan Lions a strong start by adding 89 runs for the first wicket. After Axar Patel dismissed Nissanka, Fernando added another 82 runs with Kusal Mendis (59) to take Sri Lanka to a comfortable position. India made a comeback with some quick wickets, but Kamindu Mendis's (23*) handy cameo took Sri Lanka to a fighting total of 248 for 7 after 50 overs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp