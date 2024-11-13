South Africa vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: Ramandeep Singh set to debut, toss at 8 PM IST
South Africa vs India 3rd T20 live score updates: Suryakumar Yadav and men aim for a strong comeback in Centurion after a disappointing outing in Gqeberha
After a disappointing outing with the bat during the 2nd T20 International at Gqeberha, which resulted in Aiden Markram’s South Africa levelling the four-match T20 International series 1-1, Suryakumar Yadav-led men in blue will look to bounce back strongly and reclaim the lead when they take on the Proteas in the third T20 International at Centurion on Wednesday, November 13.
India made a strong statement with both bat and ball in the first T20 at Durban, where they secured a 1-0 lead, but their batting completely fell apart during the second T20 as they were only able to set a mere 125-run target for the home team, who chased it down with three wickets to spare to level the series.
The match on Wednesday will be very important for both sides, as a win in Centurion will ensure neither team loses the series. Even if the other team wins the final T20, the series will end in a 2-2 draw.
India will need their top order to spend some time at the crease and settle down to avoid losing early wickets, as they did during the second T20. However, despite the unfavourable result in the second T20, India are more than likely to field the same squad on Wednesday.
On the other hand, South Africa will need to replicate their performance in the 2nd T20 and keep the visitors under constant pressure to emerge victorious in Centurion.
South Africa vs India 3rd T20 Playing 11 South Africa Playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter
India Playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
South Africa vs India head-to-head in T20s
India and South Africa are set to continue their rivalry in the shortest format of the game. Historically, both teams have been competitive, as reflected in their head-to-head records. However, India currently leads the Proteas by a margin of 16-12.
- Total matches played: 29
- South Africa won: 12
- India won: 16
- No result: 1
7:50 PM
SA vs IND 3rd T20 Live Updates: Toss timing
The toss for the third T20 between South Africa and India is scheduled to take place at 8 PM IST.
7:36 PM
SA vs IND 3rd T20 Live Updates: Debut on the card
Hardik Pandya has handed over Ramandeep Singh his maiden international cap. He might replace Tilak Verma in the squad.
7:23 PM
SA vs IND 3rd T20 Live Updates: Battle of pace vs spin
The third T20 will also be battle between South African pacers and Indian spinners who are leading the wicket chart of their respective squads in the series.
7:10 PM
SA vs IND 3rd T20 Live Updates: India vs South Africa head to head
In the head-to-head competition in T20 Internationals, India leads South Africa 16 to 12.
6:54 PM
SA vs IND 3rd T20 Live Updates: Concern over Abhishek Sharma's form
The Indian team management will be especially concerned over the form of opener Abhishek Sharma, who after his century against Zimbabwe earlier this year have failed to leave his mark. Sharma has two single digit score in the ongoing series and is struggling against the short pitch balls.
6:37 PM
SA vs IND 3rd T20 Live Updates: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the third T20 between South Africa and India at Centurion. The series is level 1-1 at the moment, and a win today means the winner will not lose the series. But who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
