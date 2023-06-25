CWC Qualifier Day 7 Report: All round Raza earns crucial win for Zimbabwe



This was the third win in a row for Zimbabwe. It was a crucial victory in the sense that the teams carry their victories from the group stage to the super six in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023. In the next stage, West Indies and Zimbabwe would not face each other. When Sikandar Raza caught Alzarri Joseph off the bowling Tendai Chatara at short mid wicket, as West Indies fell short by 35 runs, it was a fulfilling moment for the Zimbabwean all-rounder. Having worked hard with the bat (68 off 58) and then with the ball (2/36 in 8 overs), he was there to finish the game for his team.



Raza- Burl build the Zimbabwe innings Assuming that Zimbabwe beat the USA in their last group-stage game, they would enter the super six with four points in their kitty having beaten both Netherlands and West Indies, the two other teams to qualify from this group. They would need to beat the remaining three teams from the other group and a place in the final of the CWC Qualifier as well as the 2023 ODI World Cup in India later this year, would be theirs.



It was then that Raza and Ryan Burl got together and added 88 for the fifth wicket, taking Chevrons’ score near 200. Burl got out after completing his fifty and Raza tried his best to steer the team as close to 250 as possible. However, by the time the score touched 232, Raza too was out and Zimbabwe were seven down. It was the 25-run stand between Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani for the last wicket that eventually took the hosts to 268 in 49.5 overs. Much like the earlier two games, Zimbabwe openers Joylord Gumbie and skipper Craig Ervine added more than fifty for the first wicket. But unlike other games, Wessley Madhevere and Sean Williams got out quickly right after the openers departed, leaving Zimbabwe at 112/4 after being 68 without any loss.

Keemo Paul and the tussle with the spectators

Keemo Paul was the most successful West Indian bowler with figures of 3/61 in his 10 overs. He had a great day in the middle with the crowd going totally against him and creating moments of great excitement in the game. Even a single run against him was cheered to the utmost by a partisan home crowd.

West Indies just couldn’t get going in the chase

The chase by the West Indies team did not get going at all. Despite all their efforts, the Windies were reduced to only 233 in 44.4 overs. Kyle Mayers was the only player with substantial contribution, getting past the fifty mark. Rest all the batters from the Caribbean couldn’t manage to convert their starts.



The Netherlands book their place in the super six For the hosts, Chatara, who hadn't performed in the last two games, finally repaid the faith of the team by picking three wickets, including that of Jason Holder, who was threatening to take the men in maroon home. He finished with the figures of 3/52 in 9.4 overs.



For the men in Orange, Logan van Beek picked 4/24 in his 9.4 overs while Vikramjeet Singh and Bas de Leede got two wickets each. Skipper Rohit Paudel top scored 33 for the team from the Himalayas. In another group A game, the Netherlands booked their place in the super six with a victory over Nepal. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss at the Takashinga Sports Club ground in Harare, the Dutch bowlers were all over the Nepalese batters, getting the team from Asia all out for a meagre 167 in 44.3 overs.

Chasing the target of 168, the Dutch hardly broke any sweat, completing the chase in only 27.2 overs. Max O’Dowd, the New Zealand-born Dutch man top scored with 90 off just 75 balls, He was bowled by Gulsan Jha.



With this win, the Dutch now have four points from three games. However, neither Nepal nor USA can get to four points now. As a result, the Dutch would go through to the super six being one of the top three teams in the five-team group.