Stats Alert: Warner breaks Tendulkar's record of most centuries as opener

Australian batter David Warner went past legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar to become the opener with the most number of centuries in international cricket.

The 36-year-old batter accomplished this milestone against South Africa in the second ODI.

In the match, Warner was at his vintage best, smashing 106 runs in just 93 balls, consisting of 12 fours and three sixes. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 113.97.

This is Warner's 46th international century, the most by an opener. He has 20 centuries in ODIs, 25 in Tests and one in T20Is.





David Warner international career



Batting Career Summary Format Matches Runs HS Avg Strike rate 100 200 50 4s 6s Test 109 8487 335 44.43 70.38 25 3 36 1005 65 ODI 144 6136 179 44.79 95.4 20 0 27 651 95 T20I 99 2894 100 32.89 141.31 1 0 24 296 105 IPL 176 6397 126 41.54 139.92 4 0 61 647 225

David Warner records He has gone past Tendulkar, who has scored 45 centuries in international cricket as an opener. All of Sachin's centuries as an opener have come in ODIs.

Also, David Warner now has levelled with England's Joe Root to have the second-highest number of centuries among active players. Both players have 46 international centuries.

At the top is star India batter Virat Kohli, who has 76 international centuries, the second-highest number of international centuries overall. Virat has scored 46 ODI centuries, 29 Test centuries and one T20I century.



David Warner record for Australia

Also, Warner has gone past Matthew Hayden to become Australia's eighth-highest ODI run-scorer. In 144 ODIs, Warner now has 6,136 runs at an average of 45.11. He has scored 20 centuries and 27 fifties in 142 ODIs, with the best score of 179. Hayden has scored 6,131 runs in 160 ODIs at an average of 44.10, with 10 centuries and 36 fifties.

The top run-scorer for Australia in ODIs is former skipper Ricky Ponting, who has scored 13,589 runs at an average of 41.81, with 29 centuries and 82 half-centuries.



With ANI inputs