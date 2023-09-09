Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming, telecast

India will be up against Pakistan again in Asia Cup 2023, but this time in the Super 4 round at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (September 10). With KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah joining the Indian squad in Colombo, India could make two changes in their XI. India pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah is expected to replace Mohammed Shami in India's Playing 11 vs. Pakistan tomorrow. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see whether Ishan Kishan will be rested to give Rahul much-needed game time.

On the other hand, Pakistan have announced their Playing 11 on the eve of the match in all their Asia Cup 2023 matches. It remains to be seen whether they will do it this time as well or not.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11 probables: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs PAK Colombo weather forecast on September

Weather agencies have been predicting different weather forecasts during the India vs Pakistan clash. But one thing is common: rains are likely to affect the game. That is one reason ACC announced reserve day for IND vs PAK in Colombo. However, inclement weather conditions are also predicted for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match but the rains are still away from the match.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head

Total matches played: 133

India won: 55

Pakistan won: 73

No result: 5

IND vs PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN LAST 5 ODI MATCHES

Match called off - Asia Cup 2023 Group A match, September 2, 2023

India won by 89 runs (D/L method) on July 16, 2019

India won by 9 wickets (with 63 balls remaining) on September 23, 2018

India won by 8 wickets (with 126 balls remaining) on September 19, 2018

Pakistan won by 180 runs on June 18, 2017

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in Asia Cup

Total matches played: 14

India won: 7

Pakistan won: 5

Tied: 0

No result: 2

Squads

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: India vs Pakistan live toss timing, streaming and telecast details in India

When will India vs Pakistan Super 4 match takes place?

India will lock horns with Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 10.

When will the India vs Pakistan live toss take place in Colombo as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The IND vs PAK live toss in Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 2:30 PM IST on September 10.

What is the match timing of the India vs Pakistan match according to Indian Standard Time?

The India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup will begin at 3:00 PM IST on September 10.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2023. IND vs PAK live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary. Star Sports Hindi HD\/SD will live broadcast the Pakistan vs India match with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream IND vs PAK Asia Cup match in India for free.