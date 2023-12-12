Home / Cricket / News / Steve Smith not in "hurry" to make decisions about retirement from cricket

Steve Smith not in "hurry" to make decisions about retirement from cricket

Australia's stalwart batter Steve Smith is not looking to bring the curtain down to his international career just like his compatriot David Warner after a busy cricketing calendar year

Steve Smith. Photo: ANI
ANI Cricket

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Australia's stalwart batter Steve Smith is not looking to bring the curtain down to his international career just like his compatriot David Warner after a busy cricketing calendar year.

Australia will face Pakistan in a three-match Test series which will kick off on December 14 in Perth. The series is shaping up to be Warner's farewell Test series as he previously stated his desire to retire from red-ball cricket in front of his home fans at the SCG.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

After a taxing year, the 34-year-old still has the desire and urge to play his best brand of cricket and while speaking to reporters he stated as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "I'm not in any hurry to make any decisions."

The right-handed batter further went on to state that he needed a break after the World Cup and added, "It's been a busy, busy year. I certainly needed a little break after the World Cup. It was good to have a week at home, and relax and refresh the mind and body as much as possible to get ready for this series."

"But now I feel like I'm in a good place. I think the boys feel like they're in a good place and are keen to get out and play some red-ball cricket again," Smith stated.

Apart from international cricket, Smith's busy year also saw him feature in six Big Bash League games and three County Championship matches for Sussex.

"It can be challenging with quite a busy schedule, but any sort of moment you can get to have a few days or a week just to get away from the game and get your mental side back to a position where you can go out and perform internationally, it's important," Smith said.

Australia squad for first Test, beginning December 14 in Perth: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Cameron Green, Lance Morris.

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Also Read

Steve Smith's 100th Test: Best batting average and stagging numbers

Steve Smith injury: Australian reveals how he hurt his wrist at Lord's

World Cup 2023: Steve Smith back among runs after changes in technique

IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad

Australia captain Meg Lanning retires from international cricket

Shakib ready to forgo franchise cricket to prolong international career

IPL 2024 auction: Australia star who could take away "million dollars"

England call up uncapped spin duo of Hartley, Bashir for India Test series

ICC U19 WC: India to open campaign against Bangladesh on January 20

LIVE SCORE India vs South Africa 2nd T20: Proteas win toss, IND bat first

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Steve SmithAustralia cricket teamCricket

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story