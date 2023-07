The third Ashes Test between England and Australia will be Steve Smith's 100th Test. Smith will enter his 100th in modern-day cricket with the best batting average, 59.56.





Batting Career Summary Format Matches Innings NO Runs HS Avg Ball Faced SR 100 200 50 4s 6s Test 99 175 22 9113 239 59.56 16945 53.78 32 4 37 1004 50 ODI 142 126 15 4939 164 44.5 5643 87.52 12 0 29 435 47 T20I 63 51 11 1008 90 25.2 805 125.22 0 0 4 85 24 IPL 103 93 21 2485 101 34.51 1940 128.09 1 0 11 225 60

Before him, the highest average any batter had achieved going into the 100th Test was former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid with an average of 58.16.