WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli meet West Indian legend Sobers in Barbados

Sobers, 86, arguably one of the finest all-rounders to have played the game, scored 8,032 runs in 93 Tests besides taking 235 wickets with his left-arm bowling

Press Trust of India Barbados
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma meet West Indian legend Gary Sobers.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 9:47 AM IST
Members of the Indian cricket team, currently touring the West Indies, met the legendary Sir Garfield Sobers and shared pleasantries with one of the all-time greats of the sport here.

The India team, led by Rohit Sharma, will play two Tests in Dominica and Port of Spain beginning July 12, following which the side will take on the Caribbean in three ODIs and five T20Is.

The BCCI shared a video of the meeting with the former West Indies captain, captioning it, "In Barbados & in the company of greatness. Team India meets one of the greatest of the game -- Sir Garfield Sobers."

Sobers, 86, arguably one of the finest all-rounders to have played the game, scored 8,032 runs in 93 Tests besides taking 235 wickets with his left-arm bowling.

 

Among those to greet Sobers, who was accompanied by his wife, were Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin and India head coach Rahul Dravid.

Kohli was, in fact, awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for 'male cricketer of the decade' in 2020.

During the brief interaction, Dravid introduced Gill as "one of our most young exciting batsmen."

India, following the disappointment of losing the World Test Championship final to Australia recently at The Oval, will begin their next WTC cycle by playing a two-Test series against the West Indies.

Indian team is expected to play a warm-up game with local team before leaving for Dominica by the end of this week.

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 9:47 AM IST

