India drops Rinku Singh from T20 squad announced against West Indies

India's squad against West Indies was announced by the Men's Selection Committee on Wednesday. Rinku Singh misses his maiden call, and Rohit, Virat dropped

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
India's T20 squad announced against WI

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Ajit Agarkat-led Senior Men’s Selection Committee announced India's T20 squad for the West Indies tour on Wednesday. Hyderabad's Tilak Varma and Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal got their maiden call for the Indian Team. Rinku Singh, who played some heroic innings for KKR in the Indian Premier League 2023, couldn't find his name on the list.

Rinku Singh had a tremendous season in the IPL. He was the top run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders, smashing 400 runs in 14 games.

Fans react on Twitter

Fans show disappointment on Twitter as Rinku Singh missed his maiden Team India call.

One user wrote, "If Rinku Singh doesn't play for India, it's India's Loss!! Keep Going @rinkusingh235"

Another user wrote, "Tilak varma is selected I'm happy for him but why not rinku singh just why not ?
He performs in IPL
He performs in domestic
What else he can do 
It hurts"

"Knowing BCCI, you might see Rinku Singh getting picked in Tests before the T20I side," a fan tweeted.

Virat-Rohit also dropped
The Board excluded Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the T20 side against West Indies. Kohli and Sharma have not been part of the last three T20 series. Surya Kumar Yadav, who was named as vice-captain for the series, is the only player in the team whose age is above 30.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will once again lead the team. Ravi Bisnoi and Avesh Khan returned to the team.


Ravindra Jadeja rested for the series, and he will be replaced by in-form Axar Patel.

India Squad against WI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

When will India's tour of West Indies begin?

India's tour of West Indies will begin from July 12 to August 13. India will play 2 tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20s.

India's tour of West Indies T20 schedule

Aug-03 - 1st T20I - Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
Aug-06 - 2nd T20I - Providence Stadium, Guyana
Aug-08 - 3RD T20I - Providence Stadium, Guyana
Aug-12 - 4TH T20I - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
Aug-13 - 5TH T20I - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

When will India's T20 matches against the West Indies start?

India's T20 matches against West Indies will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Topics :Team IndiaBCCIIPL

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

