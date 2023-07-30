Stuart Broad: Aussies give guard of honour to Ashes legend in his last Test

Stuart Broad walked out to bat with rapturous applause from the full house at the Oval in his last innings as an England cricketer. His opponents, the Australian team presented a guard of honour to the batter as well. The left-hander did not disappoint the crowd and hit a six in his last innings. Broad remained unbeaten on the score of eight.

Broad, first hugged James Anderson, his long-time bowling partner as well as the batter alongside him as the last English pair walked out with an overnight score of 389/9 on day four of the fifth Ashes Test. Broad’s six was the only addition to the English total as they were bowled out for 395, setting Australia a target of 384 to win the match and take the series.

For the final time with the bat…@StuartBroad8 and @Jimmy9 head out to the middle together



Anderson’s was the last wicket to fall as he was adjudged leg before wicket (LBW) off the bowling of off-spinner Todd Murphy. Australia have whole two days to chase down a record 384 and win their first-ever Ashes series in England since 2001. England on the other hand would look to win this match and square the Ashes once again like they did in 2019.

Broad, 37, has been one of the best Ashes bowlers and a legend in his own rights having claimed more than 150 wickets in the Ashes. He is also the highest wicket-taker for England against Australia in Tests.