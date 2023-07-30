Home / Cricket / News / Stuart Broad: Aussies give guard of honour to Ashes legend in his last Test

Stuart Broad: Aussies give guard of honour to Ashes legend in his last Test

Stuart Broad, who had announced his retirement at the end of day three of the fifth Ashes Test, received a guard of honour when he came out to bat on Day 4

BS Web Team New Delhi
Stuart Broad guard of honour

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Stuart Broad walked out to bat with rapturous applause from the full house at the Oval in his last innings as an England cricketer. His opponents, the Australian team presented a guard of honour to the batter as well. The left-hander did not disappoint the crowd and hit a six in his last innings. Broad remained unbeaten on the score of eight. 

Broad, first hugged James Anderson, his long-time bowling partner as well as the batter alongside him as the last English pair walked out with an overnight score of 389/9 on day four of the fifth Ashes Test. Broad’s six was the only addition to the English total as they were bowled out for 395, setting Australia a target of 384 to win the match and take the series. 

Anderson’s was the last wicket to fall as he was adjudged leg before wicket (LBW) off the bowling of off-spinner Todd Murphy. Australia have whole two days to chase down a record 384 and win their first-ever Ashes series in England since 2001. England on the other hand would look to win this match and square the Ashes once again like they did in 2019. 

Broad, 37, has been one of the best Ashes bowlers and a legend in his own rights having claimed more than 150 wickets in the Ashes. He is also the highest wicket-taker for England against Australia in Tests. 

Also Read

England pacer Stuart Broad announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Ashes 3rd Test Day 3: Rain in favour of England, hosts need 224 more to win

Ashes 2nd Test preview: England to test Australia by pace at green Lord's

Ashes, 1st Test Day 3: Rain disrupts Bazball; England 28/2, lead by 35

Ashes: Root Bazballs on Day 1, Khawaja clobbers English bowlers on second

England pacer Stuart Broad announces retirement from all forms of cricket

WI vs IND: RP Singh backs Surya to be India's option at No 4 for World Cup

Anderson doesn't want to retire after Ashes, says he has a lot more to give

Asian Games: Harmanpreet can only play if India reach final of the event

The Hundred: India's Jemimah Rodrigues to play for Northern Superchargers

Topics :The AshesStuart BroadEngland cricket teamEngland vs AustraliaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story