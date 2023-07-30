Stuart Broad: Aussies give guard of honour to Ashes legend in his last Test

For the final time with the bat…@StuartBroad8 and @Jimmy9 head out to the middle together— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2023
A special moment #EnglandCricket | #Ashes
Stuart Broad, who had announced his retirement at the end of day three of the fifth Ashes Test, received a guard of honour when he came out to bat on Day 4BS Web Team New Delhi
For the final time with the bat…@StuartBroad8 and @Jimmy9 head out to the middle together— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2023
A special moment #EnglandCricket | #Ashes
First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 3:58 PM IST