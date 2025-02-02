U19 Women's World Cup final: South Africa set 83-run target for India

South Africa women's cricket team have set a 83-run target for defending champions India in the U19 Women's World Cup 2025 final in Kuala Lumpur.

Deciding to bat first, South Africa didn't get off to a great start as opener Simone Lurens got sent back to the pavilion on a duck courtesy of Parunika Sisodia in the 2nd over.

Her batting partner Jemma Botha also couldn't give her side a good start as she too got dismissed at 16 when Shabnam Shakil got her first wicket of the day. Mieke Van Voorst topscored for the side on the day with 23 runs off 18 deliveries but it wasn't enough to guide her side to a challenging total in the end.

India didn't let loose on the early pressure as wickets at regular intervals made sure that South Africa were limited to a modest total of 82 after their 20 overs.

Gingadi Trisha led the bowling line-up with 2 wickets as Aayushi, Vaishanavi and Parunika got themselves two scalps each in order to get an easy target to defend on the day.