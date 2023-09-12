Venkatesh Prasad deletes 'corrupt guy' tweet, retweets to clarify

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad expressed his disappointment after the India-Pakistan match was allotted a reserve day. Prasad questioned the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Cricket Boards after they agreed to the decision and confirmed the same on their social media.

Prasad wrote on X (formerly twitter): If true, this is absolute shamelessness. The organisers have made a mockery and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules being different for the other two teams. In the name of justice, it will only be fair if it is abandoned the first day, may it rain harder on the second day and these malicious plans will not succeed."

He further tweeted: "It takes one corrupt, arrogant guy to take away the hard work of an organisation that is generally non-corrupt and get a stamp of corruption on the whole leadership, not just on a micro level but at a large level."



It takes one corrupt, arrogant guy to take away the hardwork of an otherwise non-corrupt organisation and spoil the reputation of an entire organisation & the impact isn’t just micro but at a macro level. This is true in every field, be it politics,sports, journalistm, corporate. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 10, 2023



He, however, deleted his tweet later. Following this, users on social media connected his tweet to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

To clarify, Prasad tweeted: "It takes one corrupt, arrogant guy to take away the hard work of an otherwise non-corrupt organisation and spoil the reputation of an entire organisation & the impact isn't just micro but at a macro level. This is true in every field, be it politics, sports, journalism, or corporate."

Replying to a tweet which asked him who he was referring to, Prasad said: "That was a general tweet where I spoke about how one person who is corrupt can undo a lot of good work of his organisation and it can have large scale implications on a macro level as well in any field. Since I was also speaking about the inefficiency of the BCCI around tickets in other tweets, it led to confusion and looked out of context. Hence deleted, varna naam lekar khulkar bolne mein Rambhakt kisiko chhodte nahin, Jai Shree Ram. (Otherwise followers of Lord Ram do not hesitate to name the person)".

The previous India-Pakistan fixture was washed out after the first innings and there are high chances of the rain washing out the Super Four game as well.

The India-Pakistan match on Sunday was again halted due to rains but was later shifted to Monday (reserve day).